Highland shows well at state

It was a busy night at Roth Field in Wayland for KCII area schools in the class 1A state qualifier track meet. In Class 1A only the champions automatically advance and while there were no automatic state meet qualifiers for any area teams on the boys side, top area finish came from the Columbus Wildcats in the team standings, taking seventh with 59.50 points. Lisbon won the team title with 140.50 points. Best finishes for the Wildcats came from Freddy Vegara as runner-up in the 3200 and Mason Hodges runner-up in the discus. Isaac Acosta was third in the mile, the 4×100 team of Jeff Hoback, Gerardo Orozco, Will Schwab and Kaden Amigon were fourth and Amigon in the 100 and 200, Triston Miller in the 100 hurdles and high jump and the 4×800 team of Tyler Humiston, Tim Hills-Carrier, Damian Vergara and Mason Hills-Carrier were all fifth.