High School

Highland shows well at state

By Doug Brenneman
southeastiowaunion.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES — Apparently nerves make for fast times. Being nervous is a good thing because those nerves led to a Highland High School record. The Huskies’ 4x200 meter relay team of Kadin Jepson, Brenton Bonebrake, Tyler Thompson and Connor Grinstead finished second in their Class 1A heat at the state track meet in Drake Stadium Friday and 12th overall.

www.southeastiowaunion.com
