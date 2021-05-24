newsbreak-logo
Nebraska State

Nebraska inmates’ fight to wed ends after one of them dies

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man and a woman convicted in separate murders who fought the state of Nebraska for years for the right to marry each other will never have that chance after one of them died earlier this year. The death of 40-year-old Nicole Wetherell in February also...

Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Lincoln

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Lincoln: 1. 1550 South St (402) 477-0397; 2. 8201 S 40th St (402) 420-3541; 3. 5010 O St 402-465-0413; 4. 1601 N 84th St 402-467-5157; 5. 5020 N 27th St 402-477-5099; 6. 6001 Village Dr 402-421-1040; 7. 7151 Stacy Ln 402-489-0588; 8. 1221 N Cotner Blvd #1 (402) 466-7283; 9. 8480 Andermatt Dr 402-975-6902; 10. 4900 N 27th St 402-438-3540; 11. 1404 Superior St 402-477-2622; 12. 4700 N 27th St 402-438-4377; 13. 2501 Grainger Pkwy 402-975-6171; 14. 8700 Andermatt Dr 402-484-6166; 15. 3400 N 85th St 402-466-0447;
California Stateruralradio.com

2 Nebraska kids found dead, father arrested in California

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — Police say the father of two young children found dead in his eastern Nebraska home has been arrested in California. Police in Bellevue, south of Omaha, say 5-year-old Emily Price and 3-year-old Theodore Price were found dead Sunday morning 35-year-old Adam Price’s home. Police have not said how the children died, but labeled their deaths “suspicious.” The children’s mother, who lives in Illinois, said they were at the home for court-ordered visitation with their father. Police say Adam Price was arrested Sunday evening in Pacifica, near San Francisco. He was held on a felony fugitive arrest warrant, but no charges had been logged into the online Nebraska court system as of Monday morning. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.
Nebraska StateWOWT

Nebraska officials to move Lincoln public benefits office

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A longtime public benefits office in downtown Lincoln has started its move to a new location. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says the office is moving from its current space in the Gold’s Building, 1050 N St., to its new downtown spot at 246 South 14th Street. The new office will open June 7. The office helps people with questions about economic assistance, Medicaid services and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Lincoln man charged for break-in at Nebraska Republican Party office

A 39-year-old Lincoln man has been charged in connection to a break-in at the Nebraska Republican Party office early May 1. Miguel Hyler has been at the Sarpy County jail since the day after the burglary after allegedly driving drunk in a stolen van on a newly poured concrete driveway.
Nebraska Statecorrections1.com

Neb. prisons set to relax COVID-19 restrictions

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services soon will begin relaxing standards put in place at the start of the pandemic for visitors and volunteers and allowing more activities at the state's prisons. "This is a huge step forward and one that is sure to be welcomed by...
Nebraska StateSioux City Journal

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. May 14, 2021. Editorial: Nebraska Passport program provides fun, helps local economies. Tourism is a big deal for Nebraska, pumping $3.5 billion into the economy in 2019. That might surprise people who think the Cornhusker State has little more to offer visitors than, well, corn. Savvy Nebraskans know...
Lancaster County, NEklkntv.com

Only 4 new COVID cases in Lancaster Co.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Today, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) reports 4 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the community total to 31,255. The total number of deaths remains at 235. More than 28,700 people have recovered from the virus and more than 141,800 people have been fully vaccinated in...
Nebraska StateWOWT

Nebraska State Patrol traffic stops nets 186 pounds of marijuana

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are under arrest after the Nebraska State Patrol found 186 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle Saturday, according to a news release. At about 7:45 a.m. Saturday, a trooper pulled over a Dodge Charger that failed to signal a turn and drove on the shoulder while exiting Interstate 80 in Hamilton County, the release states. During the stop, a State Patrol K9 detected an odor inside the car, and the trooper found marijuana in heat-sealed packages, the release states.
klkntv.com

LPD: Public pool burglarized over the weekend, nearly $3,500 loss

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Sunday night, a popular public pool was burglarized, costing the business nearly $3,500. Around midnight, officers with the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) to Star City Shores, 4375 S 33rd Ct. An employee reported that sometime between Saturday and Sunday, a suspect or suspects broke into the...
1011now.com

LPD investigating break-in at Star City Shores

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are investigating a break-in at Star City Shores this weekend. On Sunday, around 11:57 a.m., officers responded to Star City Shores, on 27th and Highway 2, for a report of a burglary. LPD said officers spoke with an employee who...
Iowa StateKETV.com

COVID-19 in Iowa, Nebraska: Tracking cases, and the latest vaccine information

A new poll revealed that 75% of respondents said they either had gotten the vaccine or were likely to get it, which was an all-time high for this poll. State leaders across the United States announced they were dropping mask requirements for fully vaccinated residents in the wake of the CDC issuing new guidelines. But the country may be moving too quickly and not focusing enough on the key part of CDC's guidelines, one expert told CNN on Saturday.
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Traffic stop led to Lincoln man's arrest for stolen gun, police say

A traffic stop for driving under suspension turned up a stolen gun, Lincoln police say. Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said officers patrolling the area near Touzalin Avenue and Fremont Street at about 1:20 a.m. Friday saw 32-year-old Lars Craig of Lincoln driving a Honda Odyssey and learned his license was suspended.
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

LPD: Woman possibly grazed by bullet at BBQ

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — One woman reports being grazed by a bullet while enjoying an outdoor barbeque. Friday, May 14, around 9:40 pm, officers with the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) arrived at an area near N 43rd and Huntington Ave. A 23-year-old woman said she was at a barbeque with...
klkntv.com

LPD: Man assaults Popeye’s employee plus 2 officers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — On Friday, May 14, just before midnight, Lincoln Police officers responded to Popeye’s, 2710 Dan Ave, on a report of an assault. A 43-year-old employee reported that a man- identified as 34-year-old Corey Francis- had entered Popeye’s and began punching him. Francis said he defended himself...
Lincoln, NEklin.com

Burglary Investigation At Star City Shores

An employee at Star City Shores at 4375 South 33rd Court called Lincoln Police around noon on Sunday, May 16th to report a burglary. Officers spoke to an employee who said sometime between Saturday and Sunday, someone had broken into the pool grounds and took electronics, radios, miscellaneous clothing and food. The total loss of items is estimated at $3,400. Damage to the building is estimated at $300.