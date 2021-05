A Bryan veterinarian is getting financial assistance from the city council. Approval was given at the last Bryan council meeting following no discussion to reimburse up to $100,000 dollars in building a sanitary sewer line as part of a new commercial development. The project, along Harvey Mitchell Parkway near Jane Long intermediate school, includes a 10,000 square foot vet clinic. The nine acre tract will also have land for future office and retail structures. Dr. James Baggs has until September of next year, weather permitting, to complete construction of the new clinic to receive the reimbursement.