Oregon State

Coronavirus in Oregon: 25% drop in weekly cases; Multnomah County prepares to ease restrictions

By Brad Schmidt
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
The Oregon Health Authority on Monday reported two COVID-19 deaths and 284 coronavirus cases as the state’s most populous county prepares to ease business restrictions this week. Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday is expected to announce that Multnomah County can relax capacity limits effective Thursday, the same day the Portland...

