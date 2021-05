Yakima Transit riders will soon be able to reach a new housing development and service center for local veterans thanks to a change in a Yakima Transit route. The change happens on Monday, June 14 when the city will revise Route 4 to serve Chuck Austin Place at 1703 Tahoma Avenue, a new housing development and service center for veterans. A press release from the city says "instead of turning on to Mead Avenue from 16th Avenue, Route 4 will continue down 16th Avenue and turn on Washington Avenue. Route 4 will then turn on to 12th Avenue before continuing on Mead Avenue."