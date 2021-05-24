newsbreak-logo
Sarasota, FL

Warm dry weather continues

By Bob Harrigan
 3 days ago

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Typically the rainy season here along the Suncoast usually doesn't get into full swing until mid June and that is holding true so far this year. In fact the humidity has been very low making the near 90 degree temperatures a little more bearable lately.

Sarasota weather: 4-day outlook

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Sarasota: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Incredible low humidity Sunday!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Second verse, same as the first. If you liked Saturday, you will LOVE Sunday. And Monday’s not too shabby, either! High pressure dominates our weather pattern this week, especially in the upper atmosphere. And that dome of High pressure will force storms to go around us to the north for the next 7 to 10 days, so the dry pattern continues. For most of next week that also means comfortable humidities. Sunday our dew points hold in the 50s, which is very comfortable. But even for the coming week, dew points will only climb back to the 60s. The more humid 70° dew points could return for the last week of May, but there’s still not much rain on tap for us until, possibly, the last few days of May.