Warm dry weather continues

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Second verse, same as the first. If you liked Saturday, you will LOVE Sunday. And Monday’s not too shabby, either! High pressure dominates our weather pattern this week, especially in the upper atmosphere. And that dome of High pressure will force storms to go around us to the north for the next 7 to 10 days, so the dry pattern continues. For most of next week that also means comfortable humidities. Sunday our dew points hold in the 50s, which is very comfortable. But even for the coming week, dew points will only climb back to the 60s. The more humid 70° dew points could return for the last week of May, but there’s still not much rain on tap for us until, possibly, the last few days of May.