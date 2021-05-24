newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

9 New Documentaries Coming to Netflix This June, Including 2 Chilling Crime Stories

By Corinne Sullivan
PopSugar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to learn something while you stream? Then you should probably check out one of Netflix's many documentaries and docuseries. Netflix has tons of options available — including true-crime documentaries, uplifting documentaries, and educational documentaries — and the streaming service is adding nine new selections in June. This month's new documentaries include stories about aspiring Junior Olympians, two horrifying murders, a South African penguin community, and a French fashion designer, among others, so whatever you're into, you're sure to find something you enjoy. Here are all the new documentaries and docuseries you should have on your radar for the month of June.

www.popsugar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stories#Netflix Inc#Streaming#South African#True Crime Documentaries#Educational Documentaries#Docuseries#French Fashion#June#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Documentaries
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Forbes

5 Series Coming To Netflix In June That Are Worth The Binge

June is looking very good over at Netflix and again, the streamer isn’t going to make subscribers wait for the second season of a fan favorite. In May, two of its recent hit series premiered second seasons without the typical year-long wait we usually have to endure after a thrilling cliffhanger.
TV & VideosPopculture

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2021

With the warm days of June 2021 just around the corner, Netflix is preparing to release a ton of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform. Some titles will drop on June 1 but others will gradually premiere throughout the month. As you wait for the titles below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

'Feel Good' Season 2 coming to Netflix in June

May 18 (UPI) -- Feel Good will return for a second season in June. Netflix confirmed Tuesday that Season 2 of the comedy-drama series will premiere June 4. Feel Good is co-created by Mae Martin and Joe Hampson. Martin plays Mae, a fictionalized version of herself who is an aspiring comedian struggling with addiction.
TV & VideosOn Milwaukee

What's new on Netflix in June 2021

The weather's finally warming up, festivals and live music are returning, and people are beginning to gather comfortably once again. Normal ... is almost here. But normal ... is also exhausting. I mean, do you even remember what having plans was like? It was terrible! You had to leave the house and put on pants and everything. If conversations were going poorly or you just wanted to leave, you couldn't just hold still and pretend your Zoom call froze.
TV Showstodaysparent.com

13 amazing kids' movies and shows coming to Netflix Canada this June

Netflix Canada has announced which new TV shows and movies it will be adding to its lineup next month and, of course, that means more options for kids! There are a bunch of titles to look forward to in June, including the new movie Wish Dragon and episodes of Thomas and Friends, StarBeam and LEGO Ninjago! Check out the full lineup with specific release dates below.
TV & VideosTyler Morning Telegraph

Netflix to Adapt Tolstoy’s ‘Anna Karenina’ in First Russian Original Drama

Netflix is reimagining Leo Tolstoy’s iconic novel Anna Karenina in its first-ever Russian original series. Produced by Moscow-based 1-2-3 Production, ANNA K (working title) is a lavish and contemporary retelling of the literary classic, one of the world’s most well-known novels. The titular Anna will be played by Russian actress Svetlana Khodchenkova, who has starred in films such as The Wolverine and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.
Movieschatsports.com

Five fight films coming your way on Netflix and theaters this June

Summertime is the perfect time to catch a little of the ol’ violence on screens big and small, and while some of these releases are more drama or comedy than action, they all pack a punch. 1. Million Dollar Baby (2004) - Hilary Swank famously packed on nineteen pounds of...
MoviesTimes-Herald

Documentary ‘Final Account’ tells chilling stories of Third Reich

The producer of new documentary "Final Account" discusses the project, which features interviews with everyday people who were participants in Adolf Hitler's Third Reich. It is the last film of director Luke Holland who died of cancer in 2020. (May 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Is Adding A Bunch Of New Horror Content In June

While there is already much to to anticipate on Netflix next month, the streaming platform is also adding a lot of new horror content for subscribers. The service is reportedly investing heavily in the genre going forward, after having success with the likes of His House and several other titles, and highlights for June include The Devil Below, The Seventh Day and the second season of zombie series Black Summer.
TV SeriesPosted by
Parade

New Episodes of Kim’s Convenience, Workin’ Moms and More! All the New Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix in June

New month, new Netflix! A host of new shows and series will be added to Netflix over the coming months. Here’s a look at all the titles coming to Netflix in June. Season five of Kim’s Convenience is finally arriving on Netflix on June 2, allowing fans to enjoy the last chapter of this quirky comedy about a Korean-Canadian family running a convenience store in Toronto. Season five of another Canadian sitcom, Workin’ Moms, will also be added to the streaming service in June.
TV & VideosCNET

Every new movie and show on Netflix: June 2021

Summer is practically here! If you're looking to hide indoors to escape the heat, then Netflix has some excellent shows for you to binge from your sofa. June sees the return of some of the best new shows on Netflix. The second season of Mae Martin's series Feel Good returns June 4. And the second part of Lupin, the hit French crime thriller, drops on June 11. The fifth season of the popular Canadian sitcom Workin' Moms hits Netflix on June 15.