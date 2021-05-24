9 New Documentaries Coming to Netflix This June, Including 2 Chilling Crime Stories

Want to learn something while you stream? Then you should probably check out one of Netflix's many documentaries and docuseries. Netflix has tons of options available — including true-crime documentaries, uplifting documentaries, and educational documentaries — and the streaming service is adding nine new selections in June. This month's new documentaries include stories about aspiring Junior Olympians, two horrifying murders, a South African penguin community, and a French fashion designer, among others, so whatever you're into, you're sure to find something you enjoy. Here are all the new documentaries and docuseries you should have on your radar for the month of June.