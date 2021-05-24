Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pecos by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 18:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pecos A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL PECOS COUNTY At 611 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 24 miles southeast of Fort Stockton, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Pecos County. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 284 and 290. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov