Pecos County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pecos by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 18:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pecos A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL PECOS COUNTY At 611 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 24 miles southeast of Fort Stockton, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Pecos County. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 284 and 290. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Pecos; Terrell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PECOS AND CENTRAL TERRELL COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM CDT At 458 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Sanderson, moving east at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Terrell County Gas Plant. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas.
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster, Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN PECOS...EAST CENTRAL BREWSTER AND SOUTHWESTERN TERRELL COUNTIES At 750 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Sanderson, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Sanderson. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...70MPH
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Pecos The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Brewster County in southwestern Texas South Central Pecos County in southwestern Texas Central Terrell County in southwestern Texas * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 1120 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sanderson, Dryden and Terrell County Airport.
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Davis Mountains Foothills, Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Davis Mountains Foothills; Pecos SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL PECOS AND NORTHERN BREWSTER COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM CDT At 542 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 25 miles southwest of Fort Stockton, moving northeast at 15 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sierra Madera. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas.
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Reeves County Plains, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pecos; Reeves County Plains; Ward SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN PECOS...EAST CENTRAL REEVES AND CENTRAL WARD COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM CDT At 417 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 8 miles east of Barstow, or 15 miles east of Pecos, moving north at 5 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Barstow, Pyote and B F Goodrich Testing Track. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 47 and 72. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western and southwestern Texas.
Crane County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crane, Ector, Midland, Pecos, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Midland. Target Area: Crane; Ector; Midland; Pecos; Upton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL PECOS...SOUTHERN ECTOR...NORTHEASTERN WARD...SOUTHWESTERN MIDLAND...CRANE AND NORTHWESTERN UPTON COUNTIES UNTIL 1000 PM CDT At 916 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles east of Monahans to 12 miles east of Grandfalls. Movement was east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms, localized blowing dust maybe possible. Locations impacted include Crane, Penwell, Crane County Airport, Imperial, King Mountain, Pleasant Farms and Cordona Lake. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 90 and 106.
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Davis Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Midland. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Chisos Basin; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Lower Brewster County; Pecos SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN PECOS...WESTERN BREWSTER AND SOUTHEASTERN JEFF DAVIS COUNTIES UNTIL 915 PM CDT At 828 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Alpine-Casparis Municipal Airport to Terlingua. Movement was east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms, with localized blowing dust. Locations impacted include Alpine, Panther Junction, Big Bend National Park, Alpine-Casparis Municipal Airport, Chisos Basin, Study Butte, Persimmon Gap, Marathon, Terlingua, Terlingua Ranch Lodge, Santiago Peak, Elephant Mountain Wildlife Management Area, Terlingua Ranch Airport and Elephant Mountain.