Crane County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crane, Upton by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 18:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crane; Upton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PECOS...SOUTHEASTERN CRANE AND SOUTHWESTERN UPTON COUNTIES At 610 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near McCamey, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include McCamey, King Mountain and Upton County Airport. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH

Foard County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Foard, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 23:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Foard; Knox A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FOARD AND NORTH CENTRAL KNOX COUNTIES At 1125 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Truscott, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Truscott. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Crane County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crane, Pecos, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crane; Pecos; Upton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL PECOS...SOUTHEASTERN CRANE AND SOUTHWESTERN UPTON COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 506 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 21 miles southeast of Fort Stockton, moving northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include McCamey, Upton County Airport, Bakersfield and Girvin. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 276 and 298. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western and southwestern Texas.
Knox County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 23:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Knox A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KNOX AND NORTHWESTERN BAYLOR COUNTIES At 1156 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northwest of Red Springs, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Red Springs, Vera and Bomarton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Garfield County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Garfield, Kay, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 18:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Garfield; Kay; Noble FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Oklahoma...east central Oklahoma and northern Oklahoma, including the following areas, in central Oklahoma, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma, Payne and Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Seminole. In northern Oklahoma, Garfield, Kay and Noble. * Through late tonight * At least two rounds of heavy rainfall are expected to impact portions of central Oklahoma this afternoon and then again this evening. Some local areas could receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall. Flash flooding will be possible.
Glasscock County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Glasscock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Glasscock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GLASSCOCK COUNTY At 800 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Garden City, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Garden City. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Garfield County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Garfield, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Garfield; Noble FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Oklahoma...east central Oklahoma and northern Oklahoma, including the following areas, in central Oklahoma, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma, Payne and Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Seminole. In northern Oklahoma, Garfield, Kay and Noble. * Through late tonight * At least two rounds of heavy rainfall are expected to impact portions of central Oklahoma this afternoon and then again this evening. Some local areas could receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall. Flash flooding will be possible.
Garfield County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Garfield, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Garfield; Noble FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Oklahoma...east central Oklahoma and northern Oklahoma, including the following areas, in central Oklahoma, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma, Payne and Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Seminole. In northern Oklahoma, Garfield, Kay and Noble. * Through late tonight * At least two rounds of heavy rainfall are expected to impact portions of central Oklahoma this afternoon and then again this evening. Some local areas could receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall. Flash flooding will be possible.
Craig County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Craig, Nowata by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Craig; Nowata The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Craig County in northeastern Oklahoma Nowata County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 351 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Vinita... Nowata South Coffeyville... Welch Delaware... Bluejacket Lenapah... Wann New Alluwe... White Oak Watova... Centralia Centrailia... Hollow Pyramid Corners FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 3 HOURS
Garfield County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Garfield, Kay, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Garfield; Kay; Noble FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Oklahoma...east central Oklahoma and northern Oklahoma, including the following areas, in central Oklahoma, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma, Payne and Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Seminole. In northern Oklahoma, Garfield, Kay and Noble. * Through late tonight * At least two rounds of heavy rainfall are expected to impact portions of central Oklahoma this afternoon and then again this evening. Some local areas could receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall. Flash flooding will be possible.
Garfield County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Garfield FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Oklahoma...east central Oklahoma and northern Oklahoma, including the following areas, in central Oklahoma, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma, Payne and Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Seminole. In northern Oklahoma, Garfield, Kay and Noble. * Through late tonight * At least two rounds of heavy rainfall are expected to impact portions of central Oklahoma this afternoon and then again this evening. Some local areas could receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall. Flash flooding will be possible.
Archer County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Archer, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 01:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Archer; Clay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN ARCHER COUNTIES At 103 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Windthorst, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Archer City, Scotland, Windthorst, southwestern Lake Arrowhead, Shannon and Joy. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH
Garfield County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Garfield FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Oklahoma...east central Oklahoma and northern Oklahoma, including the following areas, in central Oklahoma, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma, Payne and Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Seminole. In northern Oklahoma, Garfield, Kay and Noble. * Through late tonight * At least two rounds of heavy rainfall are expected to impact portions of central Oklahoma this afternoon and then again this evening. Some local areas could receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall. Flash flooding will be possible.
Mcdonald County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for McDonald by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 17:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: McDonald The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for McDonald County in southwestern Missouri * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 552 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pineville, Anderson, Noel, Goodman, South West City, Lanagan, Dodge and Cayuga. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 43 at Buffalo Creek west of Anderson, Route DD at The Elk River just north of Noel, Highway 76, 3 miles west of Anderson and Highway 90 at Little Sugar Creek near Jane. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Kingfisher County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Kingfisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Kingfisher FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Oklahoma...east central Oklahoma and northern Oklahoma, including the following areas, in central Oklahoma, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma, Payne and Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Seminole. In northern Oklahoma, Garfield, Kay and Noble. * Through late tonight * At least two rounds of heavy rainfall are expected to impact portions of central Oklahoma this afternoon and then again this evening. Some local areas could receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall. Flash flooding will be possible.
Archer County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Archer by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 21:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Archer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN ARCHER COUNTIES At 103 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Windthorst, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Archer City, Scotland, Windthorst, southwestern Lake Arrowhead, Shannon and Joy. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH
Kent County, DEweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Kent COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 3 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Tidal portions of Cumberland County in New Jersey and Kent County in Delaware. * WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 3 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...More rounds of tidal flooding are possible Saturday and Saturday night. Moderate flooding cannot be ruled out for Saturday night`s high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.1 ft, Moderate 7.1 ft, Major 8.1 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 27/11 PM 6.5 1.3 -0.3 Minor 28/12 PM 5.0 -0.2 0.2 None 29/12 AM 7.0 1.8 0.4 Minor 29/01 PM 5.7 0.5 1.0 None 30/01 AM 7.5 2.3 1.2 Moderate 30/01 PM 5.3 0.1 0.8 None Maurice River at Bivalve MLLW Categories - Minor 7.6 ft, Moderate 8.6 ft, Major 9.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 27/11 PM 7.4 1.1 0.1 None 28/12 PM 6.3 0.0 0.7 None 29/12 AM 8.3 2.0 1.2 Minor 29/01 PM 6.7 0.4 1.4 None 30/01 AM 8.3 2.0 1.5 Minor 30/01 PM 6.5 0.2 1.2 None
Cumberland County, NJweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Cumberland COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 3 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Tidal portions of Cumberland County in New Jersey and Kent County in Delaware. * WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 3 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...More rounds of tidal flooding are possible Saturday and Saturday night. Moderate flooding cannot be ruled out for Saturday night`s high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.1 ft, Moderate 7.1 ft, Major 8.1 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 27/11 PM 6.5 1.3 -0.3 Minor 28/12 PM 5.0 -0.2 0.2 None 29/12 AM 7.0 1.8 0.4 Minor 29/01 PM 5.7 0.5 1.0 None 30/01 AM 7.5 2.3 1.2 Moderate 30/01 PM 5.3 0.1 0.8 None Maurice River at Bivalve MLLW Categories - Minor 7.6 ft, Moderate 8.6 ft, Major 9.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 27/11 PM 7.4 1.1 0.1 None 28/12 PM 6.3 0.0 0.7 None 29/12 AM 8.3 2.0 1.2 Minor 29/01 PM 6.7 0.4 1.4 None 30/01 AM 8.3 2.0 1.5 Minor 30/01 PM 6.5 0.2 1.2 None
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pecos A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL PECOS COUNTY At 555 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 23 miles southeast of Fort Stockton, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Pecos County. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 276 and 285. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.50IN WIND...70MPH
Cleveland County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 18:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie; Seminole FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Oklahoma and east central Oklahoma, including the following areas, in central Oklahoma, Cleveland, Grady, McClain and Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Seminole. * Until 1 AM CDT Friday * At least two rounds of heavy rainfall are expected to impact portions of central Oklahoma this afternoon and then again this evening. Some local areas could receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall. Flash flooding will be possible.
Cleveland County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 18:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie; Seminole FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Oklahoma...east central Oklahoma and northern Oklahoma, including the following areas, in central Oklahoma, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma, Payne and Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Seminole. In northern Oklahoma, Garfield and Noble. * Through late tonight * At least two rounds of heavy rainfall are expected to impact portions of central Oklahoma this afternoon and then again this evening. Some local areas could receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall. Flash flooding will be possible.