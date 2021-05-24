newsbreak-logo
Gove County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gove by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 18:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for west central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gove A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN GOVE COUNTY At 613 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of Healy, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Gove County. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for west central Kansas. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

Gove County, KS

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gove by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 22:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Gove The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Gove County in west central Kansas * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1053 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include The Monument Rocks. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Gove County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Gove, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Gove; Sheridan The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas Northern Gove County in west central Kansas * Until 700 AM CDT. * At 210 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms has diminished, however additional rainfall is expected in the warning area. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. * Low lying areas may experience flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Sheridan and Northern Gove Counties
Gove County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gove by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 21:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gove The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gove County in west central Kansas * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 919 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gove, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Gove County. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 95 and 100. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Gove County, KS

Flash Flood Watch issued for Gove, Greeley, Logan, Wallace, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Gove; Greeley; Logan; Wallace; Wichita FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of west central Kansas, including the following areas, Gove, Greeley, Logan, Wallace and Wichita. * From 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ this evening through Monday morning * Thunderstorms produced anywhere from 1 to 6 inches of rain during the past 24 hours, heaviest in Greeley, Wichita, Logan, and Gove counties. Another round of thunderstorms will produce heavy rainfall this evening into tonight. * Additional rainfall may rapidly result in flash flooding, particularly in areas that have already received significant rainfall during the past 24 hours.
Decatur County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Greeley, Logan, Norton, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If you see an advancing wall of dust, do not drive into it. Blowing dust can quickly reduce visibility which can result in deadly traffic accidents, chain collisions and massive pileups. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Greeley; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Thomas; Wichita SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WICHITA...EASTERN THOMAS NORTON...LOGAN...SOUTHEASTERN GREELEY...SHERIDAN...SOUTHEASTERN RAWLINS...DECATUR...GOVE...GRAHAM AND SOUTHEASTERN RED WILLOW COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM MDT/815 PM CDT/ At 612 PM MDT/712 PM CDT/, the public reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles south of Bartley to 10 miles south of Tribune. Movement was east at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and significantly reduced visibility due to blowing dust will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colby, Norton, Oakley, Oberlin, Leoti, Hill City and Hoxie. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 57 and 112. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT/midnight CDT/ for northwestern and west central Kansas...and southwestern Nebraska.