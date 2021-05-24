newsbreak-logo
Gove County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gove by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 18:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for west central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gove A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN GOVE COUNTY At 612 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Healy, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Gove County. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for west central Kansas. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

#Extreme Weather#Southern Gove County#Severe Certainty#Tornado Watch#Expect Wind Damage#Hail Damage#Immediate Severity#Radar#Roofs#Quarter Size Hail#Target Area#West Central Kansas#Siding#Trees#Impact#Vehicles#Source
Gove County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gove by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 22:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Gove The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Gove County in west central Kansas * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1053 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include The Monument Rocks. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Gove County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gove by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gove A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GOVE COUNTY At 1040 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northeast of Scott State Lake, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include The Monument Rocks. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Gove County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gove, Logan, Sherman, Thomas, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gove; Logan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN WALLACE...SOUTHERN THOMAS...NORTHERN LOGAN...SHERMAN AND WESTERN GOVE COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM MDT/845 PM CDT/ At 642 PM MDT/742 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Kanorado to 12 miles west of Gove. These storms were nearly stationary. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Goodland, Oakley, Brewster, Grinnell, Gove, Ruleton and Winona. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 6 and 38, and between mile markers 69 and 87.
Gove County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gove, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Gove; Sheridan The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas Northern Gove County in west central Kansas * Until 700 AM CDT. * At 210 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms has diminished, however additional rainfall is expected in the warning area. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. * Low lying areas may experience flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Sheridan and Northern Gove Counties
Decatur County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Logan, Rawlins, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Logan; Rawlins; Sheridan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THOMAS...NORTHEASTERN LOGAN SHERIDAN...SOUTHEASTERN RAWLINS...SOUTHWESTERN DECATUR...NORTHERN GOVE AND WESTERN GRAHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM CDT At 642 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles south of Brewster to 8 miles south of Quinter. Movement was northwest at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colby, Oakley, Hoxie, Quinter, Grainfield, Grinnell and Levant. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 38 and 112.
Gove County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gove, Logan, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Gove; Logan; Wichita The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Gove County in west central Kansas Southern Logan County in west central Kansas Northeastern Wichita County in west central Kansas * Until 700 AM CDT. * At 127 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. * Low lying areas may experience flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Russell Springs and The Monument Rocks.
Gove County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Gove, Greeley, Logan, Wallace, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Gove; Greeley; Logan; Wallace; Wichita FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of west central Kansas, including the following areas, Gove, Greeley, Logan, Wallace and Wichita. * From this evening through Monday morning * Rainfall amounts over the past 24 hours ranged from very little to as much as 5.5 inches. Another round of thunderstorms are expected tonight and could create flash flooding, especially in areas that received heavy rainfall last night. * Areas that experienced flash flooding Saturday night have a heightened threat for additional flash flooding tonight.