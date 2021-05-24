Oregon House votes 60-0 to require civics education for high school students

SB 513 will Ensure at Least One Semester of Dedicated Civics Education for Oregon High School Students Before Graduation. On May 24, the Oregon House voted to ensure that every Oregon high school student will receive one semester of civics education before they graduate. The Oregon Department of Education provides standards for civics and government education. However, without designated and focused class time, that content is often relegated in disparate fashion to other social studies courses. This bill will allow teachers to provide a robust, dedicated civics course that will ensure all students receive a strong grounding in the established civic standards. The bipartisan bill was carried by chief sponsor Representative Paul Evans (D-Monmouth) and passed unanimously.