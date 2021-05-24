newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Oregon House votes 60-0 to require civics education for high school students

By News Staff
nbc16.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM, Ore. - The Oregon House voted unanimously Monday to require all high school students to receive a semester of civics education prior to graduation. Senate Bill 513, passed by state senators 25 to 3 on April 7, now heads to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's desk. "The Oregon Department of...

nbc16.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Act#Legislature#School Education#High School Students#School Teachers#Education Department#The Oregon House#Sb 513#Americans#Oregonians#D Monmouth#Civics Education#Civics Standards#Oregon Students#Government Education#House Lawmakers#Educators#State Senators#Graduation#Senate Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Oregon Statesalkeiz.k12.or.us

$500,000 in education scholarships available to students under the “Take Your Shot, Oregon” vaccination campaign

Oregonians age 12 through 17 will have a chance to win one of five $100,000 Oregon College Savings plan scholarships under the “Take Your Shot, Oregon” campaign!. Last week Governor Kate Brown launched the “Take Your Shot, Oregon” Campaign for all vaccinated Oregonians. Oregonians age 12 to 17 will have a chance to win one of five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarships. Oregonians 18 and older will have the chance to win $1 million or one of 36 $10,000 prizes—with one winner in each county in Oregon.
EducationNews On 6

State Board Of Education Votes To Rescind Charter Schools Settlement

Monday the State Board of Education voted to rescind a settlement which would have given charter schools local tax revenue. The settlement was meant to resolve a 2017 lawsuit from the Oklahoma Public Charter School Association. The settlement was reached about two months ago and right away it was met...
Educationcascadebusnews.com

Oregon Legislature Passes Civics Education Act

SB 513 will Ensure at Least One Semester of Dedicated Civics Education for Oregon High School Students Before Graduation. On May 24, the Oregon House voted to ensure that every Oregon high school student will receive one semester of civics education before they graduate. The Oregon Department of Education provides standards for civics and government education. However, without designated and focused class time, that content is often relegated in disparate fashion to other social studies courses. This bill will allow teachers to provide a robust, dedicated civics course that will ensure all students receive a strong grounding in the established civic standards. The bipartisan bill was carried by chief sponsor Representative Paul Evans (D-Monmouth) and passed unanimously.
Oregon Stateklcc.org

Oregon aims to shore up civics education with bill headed to Gov. Brown

It’s a frequent criticism of public schools — kids don’t learn civics. With questions in recent years springing up about voting rights and the powers of different branches of government, the calls for improved civics education have only grown louder. Oregon has now taken steps to ensure more teaching of civics and government, with legislators in both chambers approving a bill to make such coursework mandatory for graduation.
EducationPosted by
Portland Tribune

Our opinion: Civics Education - investment vs. ignorance

It's time for Oregon's K-12 schools to provide civics teaching at all grade levels.A bill winding its way through the Legislature would mandate one term of high school civics for all public schools in Oregon. The Civics Education Act — Senate Bill 513 — passed the Senate with overwhelming bipartisan support and, on Monday, May 24, zipped through the House on a 60-0 vote. We urge Gov. Kate Brown to sign it into law. Our only quibble with SB 513 is that it does shockingly too little to address the real issue: we have a nation of adults who...
Montana StateDaily Inter Lake

Civics education for Montana students must reject fringe thinking

Today’s students are tomorrow’s citizens. We need all Montanans to understand, and care about, the future of our state and nation. We need them to study our founding documents, and understand what makes the United States so exceptional. And we need them to comprehend when our country has fallen short of its lofty goals, and how ordinary citizens and leaders alike have come together to enact change to guarantee we learn from our history and that the same mistakes are not repeated.
Illinois StateWAND TV

IL school board votes to require in-person learning in fall 2021

ILLINOIS (WAND) - The Illinois State Board of Education has voted to require in-person learning for the new school year in the fall of 2021, with few exceptions allowed. The board's unanimous vote to adopt a resolution setting up in-person learning came after parents who offered public comment voice opposition. In the resolution, the daily in-person learning requirement is "subject to favorable public health conditions" and would start under guidelines at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, NBC Chicago reports.
Oregon StatePosted by
KGW

Oregon loosens mask restrictions for high school sports

PORTLAND, Ore. — Masks are no longer required at outdoor high school sporting events in Oregon. For indoor sports, masks aren't required as long as participants are fully vaccinated and their vaccination status is checked, the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) said Wednesday. These changes apply to student athletes, staff,...
Illinois StateThe Southern

Don’t require unvaccinated children to attend school in person, Illinois parents tell State Board of Education prior to binding vote

The Illinois State Board of Education is due to vote shortly on a resolution requiring daily in-person learning next school year with limited exceptions for remote learning. But several parents asked the board to reject the proposal in consideration of children who may still be too young in the fall to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
Everett, MAeverettindependent.com

School Committee Votes Unanimously for a New High School

Supt. Priya Tahiliani and the School Committee agreed on Monday night to start the long process of trying to build a new high school in the Rivergreen area, hoping to potentially transform Everett High into a middle school and relieve the overcrowding that exists now at every school building in the district.
Oregon StateKATU.com

Oregon, Washington aim to get students back to school full time by fall

The Washington Health Department announced plans Thursday to get every student who wants to be back for in-person learning, back in a building by the coming fall. The superintendent of Portland Public Schools said at a recent board meeting, "We expect and intend to ... unless guidance from health and education officials won't permit it."
Brockway, PAexplorejeffersonpa.com

Brockway High School Wins Governor’s Civic Engagement Award

BROCKWAY, Pa. (EYT) – Brockway Junior/Senior High School is one of 27 high schools in 18 counties in Pennsylvania to win the Governor’s Civic Engagement Award for the 2020-21 school year. Not only was Brockway named for the prestigious award, but it was also one of only a dozen schools...