GCI, Alaska’s largest telecommunications company and leader in technology and connectivity, announced today (May 18th, 2021) it will deliver 2 gig internet access to 77% of Alaskans in 2022 and is on track to provide 10 gig speeds in the next five years. GCI will be the first in the state, and among the first in the country, to make 2 gig widely available to customers, highlighting its commitment to expand and improve connectivity in Alaska.