The latest episode of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ focuses on June and Moira’s friendship. Moira finds June amidst the rubble, where she wakes up after the bombing. While the latter is ridden with guilt, Moira tries to get her friend to see the bigger picture and so that she can do what is best for everyone in the given situation. However, we see that June has many insecurities, and she is still not past the trauma she has endured in Gilead. Our recap section will jog your memory about what has happened in episode 6 of season 4. If you are wondering what to expect from episode 7, here are all the details you need to know!