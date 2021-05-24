Grants available to promote arts in Tehama County

Due to the statewide stay-at-home order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, most local events and meetings have been cancelled. Following is a listing of public meetings, many of which are held via teleconference. Check with each agency for information about submitting public comment. If your group or agency is commencing meetings as shutdown orders are lifted, write to editor@redbluffdailynews.com or leave a message at 737-5042.