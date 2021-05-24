newsbreak-logo
Grants available to promote arts in Tehama County

By Red Bluff Daily News
Red Bluff Daily News
Tehama County Arts Council is offering grants, up to $300, meant to encourage and expand the arts in Tehama County. The council receives funds from the California Arts Council each year with the purpose of re-granting within the communities. Grants support all arts, including visual arts, music, drama and written works. The council encourages Tehama County residents, local organizations and other non-profits to apply for the grants.

