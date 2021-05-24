newsbreak-logo
Mali's president and PM arrested by mutinous soldiers

By BABA AHMED, KRISTA LARSON Associated Press
Times Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mutinous soldiers arrested Mali's transitional president and prime minister Monday hours after a government reshuffle left out two members of the junta that had seized power in a coup nine months earlier, the African Union and United Nations said. Support local journalism reporting on your community.

