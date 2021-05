Once again, the world is witnessing lethal, brutal violence between Israelis and Palestinians in the Middle East. The director of Middle East Studies at the University of Connecticut is Jeremy Pressman. He joined Connecticut Public Radio’s All Things Considered to talk about his take on this latest conflict. He also talked about what it’s like to discuss this emotional situation with a class full of students. Pressman is the author of The Sword Is Not Enough: Arabs, Israelis and the Limits of Military Force. He discussed why the title of that book fits the current situation well.