Some Texas schools would be required to hang 'In God We Trust' signs due to measure nearing passage by lawmakers

KVUE
 3 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is the latest installment of Texas This Week featuring House Speaker Pro-Tem Rep. Joe Moody weighing in on the session. THE TEXAS TRIBUNE –The Texas Legislature is on the verge of approving a new law that would require some public schools and universities to display the phrase “In God We Trust” in prominent places inside all campus buildings.

