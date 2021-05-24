newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

CELTICS NOTEBOOK: Celtics focused more on offensive adjustments than Nets swagger

Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a Game 1 defeat, the underdog Boston Celtics aren’t in awe of the superior Brooklyn Nets and what their immensely talented trio can accomplish on the court. “I mean, listen, you have a team with Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, you better step on the court feeling good about yourself, but we don’t give a (expletive) about that,” said Tristan Thompson following practice Monday with Game 2 set for Tuesday (7:30 p.m.). “At the end of the day, they put their socks on and their shoes on just like us. We’re not intimidated or anything like that.”

www.patriotledger.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Defense#Barclays Center#Adjustments#Slow Start#Ball Movement#Safe Thompson#Td Garden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
Related
NBAnumberfire.com

Tristan Thompson coming off Celtics' bench Sunday

Boston Celtics forward/center Tristan Thompson will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Thompson started last time out, but that's changing on Sunday. Robert Williams is returning to the court following an absence for turf toe, and he'll immediately start in his return. Thompson will now revert to a role off the bench.
Real EstatePosted by
MassLive.com

Tristan Thompson sells Cleveland lakefront mansion for $2.5 million

Former Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson has sold his Bratenahl mansion for $2.5 million. The property at 120 Lakehurst changed hands at the end of April after being on the market since late December, county records show. The sale price was below the list price of $3.25 million but still above the $1.9 million Thompson paid in 2015.
NBAnumberfire.com

Tristan Thompson (pectoral) downgraded, now out Wednesday for Celtics

Boston Celtics forward/center Tristan Thompson (pectoral) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Thompson has been downgraded after previously being listed as questionable. Robert Williams is the favorite to start at center but he may still be on a minutes restriction after missing time with a knee injury. Grant Williams could make his way back into the rotation with Thompson unavailable.
NBAUSA Today

Celtics injury update: Brown, Thompson, Langford OUT vs. Orlando Magic (5/5)

Multiple Boston Celtics will be joining All-Star forward Jaylen Brown in sitting out tonight’s road contest with the Orlando Magic per the team, with veteran big man Tristan Thompson and second-year shooting guard Romeo Langford joining the Georgia native as scratches for the tilt. Brown recently aggravated a sprain of...
NBACBS Sports

Celtics' Evan Fournier: Team-high 30 points

Fournier dropped 30 points (11-16 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and a block during Sunday's 130-124 loss to the Heat. Fournier enjoyed his best performance as a Celtic, topping the 30-point mark for the first time since March 23 as a member of the Orlando Magic. He appears to have found a groove with his new team, averaging 21.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 66.7 percent from the floor and 63.0 percent from distance over four May contests. While it would be unfair to expect this kind of production when Jaylen Brown (ankle) returns, something relatively close to it should suffice for all involved.
NBACBS Sports

Celtics' Evan Fournier: Solid contribution in loss

Fournier tallied 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 36 minutes in Friday's 121-99 loss to the Bulls. Fournier has now started in six consecutive games, and it appears that they'll continue to bring Marcus Smart in with the second unit once Jaylen Brown returns. While his floor hasn't settled yet with his new team, he's shown the ability to pop for decent numbers, and he'll be given every opportunity to succeed in the starting lineup moving forward.
NBARotowire

Yahoo DFS Basketball: Wednesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series. Things quiet down a bit in the NBA with only six games on the schedule Wednesday. There are a couple of matchups with playoff seeding implications, though, which should add some excitement to the night. There is also money to be won on Yahoo, so let's discuss some players to consider for your entries, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBARotowire

DraftKings NBA: Tuesday Picks

DEN (-5.5) vs. CHA, O/U: 219.5. The matchups in bold feature high totals and teams with motivation to win, and project to be competitive. At this stage of the season, and on such a big slate, I'm looking to avoid potential blowouts and teams that have no reason to risk players. The GS-PHX matchup has the added benefit of starting at 10:00 p.m. EDT, as there will almost surely be some slate-altering news that comes after lock.
NBAclnsmedia.com

Celtics vs Heat Post Game Interviews | Tatum, Kemba & Stevens

Postgame interviews mashup following the Celtics loss to the Miami Heat. With two straight games dropped to the Heat, the Celtics have almost removed all doubt that they will be in the play-in tournament. Brad Stevens talked about the team’s lapses in defense compared to past years. Kemba Walker refused to be discouraged, saying that making the playoffs is still the goal and they have to come together as a unit. Jayson Tatum said in his postgame interview that the Celtics just need to get their seeding locked in, take care of business if they’re in the play-in, and just see what happens in the playoffs.
NBACelticsBlog

The predictability of Tristan Thompson vs. Robert Williams’ upside

The playoffs are a different animal. The margin for error effectively disappears. Rotations need to be cemented. With the possibility of play-in games for the Boston Celtics as they teeter on the edge of the play-in tournament, there’s no room for a lack of certainty. Celtics coach Brad Stevens has...
NBACBS Sports

Celtics' Evan Fournier: Probable vs. Timberwolves

Fournier is probable for Saturday's contest against the Timberwolves due to right knee hyper flexion. Fournier could be in line for extra usage if he does play, as Kemba Walker (neck) and Marcus Smart (calf) have already been ruled out in addition to Jaylen Brown's (wrist) season-ending injury. Over the past six games, Fournier has averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 34.0 minutes.
NBAclnsmedia.com

How Will Celtics Handle Brad Stevens and Jaylen Brown Injury?

Chris Forsberg joined Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman to discuss the Jaylen Brown injury, the Celtics landing in the play-in tournament and what the Celtics can do next in the offseason to bounce back from a Brad Stevens. The panel jumped between firing Brad Stevens, Marcus Smart’s future with the team and Goodman’s continued push to trade Jaylen Brown for Bradley Beal.
NBAnumberfire.com

Celtics' Jayson Tatum (ankle) not on injury report for Tuesday

The Boston Celtics did not list Jayson Tatum (ankle) on their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Tatum sat out Sunday's regular-season finale, but it looks like he and most of the Celtics' expected starters will be available for Tuesday's play-in game. Tatum set career-bests in several...
NBAmidfloridanewspapers.com

Celtics rout Magic

ORLANDO — Kemba Walker tied a season high with 32 points in his return from a four-game injury absence, Evan Fournier had 18 points in his first game back in Orlando since being traded, and the Boston Celtics routed the Magic 132-96 on Wednesday night. Jayson Tatum shook off a...
NBAclnsmedia.com

Brad Stevens Gets the Blame for Celtics Bad Season

Bob Ryan chose Brad Stevens as the one person on the Celtics who gets the most blame for this bad Celtics season that will now head for the play in tournament and a quick exit afterward. Ryan, Jeff Goodman and Chris Forsberg played the blame game on this Celtics season and imagined what might happen with Stevens this summer as Goodman said he’d accept moving on from Stevens as the solution.
NBACelticsBlog

Waters: “We just wanted to go out there and fight”

The New York Knicks may have been vying for homecourt advantage heading into their Sunday matinee against Boston, but the Celtics didn’t come in with anything close to the same incentive to emerge victoriously. Already slotted for the play-in tournament as the east’s No. 7 seed, the Celtics gave their...