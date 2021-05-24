Potential Centre Targets For The Ottawa Senators

The Senators owners seems to now like the Ottawa marketplace. It has been quite a while since the public has heard from the National Hockey League’s Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk and his plans for the future of his business in the Canadian capital market. The LeBreton Flats area that Melnyk was eyeing for a downtown arena is no longer in the running for his business. But Melnyk does not seem to be in a hurry to leave suburban Kanata which is about 14 miles southwest of Ottawa and is open to putting up an arena near the present building on the 70 acres of property that he owns and then surround the new facility with a mixture of business and residential properties. If that fails, Melnyk might take his sticks and pucks and head to Quebec on a parcel of land just east of Ottawa in Gantineau which offers a view of the Canadian Parliament. Gantineau is closer to downtown Ottawa than Kanata.