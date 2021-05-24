newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Spice Girl Mel C joins Celebrity Gogglebox along with Lorraine Kelly and Jamie Carragher

By Ashleigh Rainbird
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YuHKa_0a9q0yL800
Spice Girl Mel C joins Celebrity Gogglebox along with Lorraine Kelly and Jamie Carragher

Mel joins new Celebrity Goggleboxers Clare Balding and her wife Alice Arnold and Lorraine Kelly with her daughter Rosie.

Strictly’s Clara Amfo and her brother Andy join the famous sofa sitters, as will former Premiership footballers turned pundits Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher.

They will appear alongside regular telly viewers, including Denise Van Outen, Maureen Lipman, Chris Eubank, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

The new series, starting on Friday, June 4, also sees the return of Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw. He had some sage advice for new star Lorraine yesterday.

He said: “Channel 4 pay for the snacks so you can have whatever you want.” He and niece Liv have gradually improved their orders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZbDV_0a9q0yL800
Mel C will be on Celebrity Gogglebox (Image: Toast PR)

“At the start we started off we wanted to be healthy but now we just have crisps.”

And Lorraine, known to friend Piers Morgan as an “iron fist in a velvet glove”, will not pull her punches.

“There is no point doing it and watching what you say,” says the ITV presenter, “you have to go for it.”

Celebrities, be warned.

Elton John recreates iconic photo with Alice Cooper

Sir Elton John and Alice Cooper helped pal Bernie Taupin recreate a photograph from his 21st birthday party during the festivities for his 71st, held over the weekend.

Actor Eric McCormack – best known for playing Will in Will & Grace – stepped in to cover for the late comic Paul Lynde. “Fifteen-year-old me would be losing his freakin’ mind,” gushed the actor.

A few things have changed in the interim five decades – there’s less booze and cigarettes among the group nowadays – but regardless of the passing of time, Elton heralded his pal and co-writer as his “musical soulmate”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UzTNP_0a9q0yL800
They recreated the photo for Bernie's 71st birthday (Image: @EricMcCormack)

Alan Carr dig at Kanye West

Alan Carr has risked the wrath of Kanye West, by parodying his song Golddigger on The Friday Night Project.

The rapper’s manager told the comic Kanye would not appreciate his music being mocked.

“Cut to the next studio, I was dressed up for ‘Gold-dogger’ – we had a car and bushes,” he laughs on his Life’s A Beach podcast.

“I heard him say to his manager: ‘Is this Punk’d?’ Cheeky sod.”

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

353K+
Followers
70K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eamonn Holmes
Person
Ruth Langsford
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Nick Grimshaw
Person
Eric Mccormack
Person
Jamie Carragher
Person
Maureen Lipman
Person
Mel C
Person
Clare Balding
Person
Alan Carr
Person
Lorraine Kelly
Person
Bernie Taupin
Person
Alice Cooper
Person
Clara Amfo
Person
Denise Van Outen
Person
Chris Eubank
Person
Elton John
Person
Micah Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daughter Rosie#Star#Celebrity Gogglebox#Radio 1#Itv#Gold Dogger#Kanye West Alan Carr#Actor Eric Mccormack#Friend Piers Morgan#Niece Liv#Regular Telly Viewers#Pal Bernie Taupin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
PetsHello Magazine

Lorraine Kelly and daughter Rosie excited to welcome new puppy

Lorraine Kelly makes no secret about how special her pet dog Angus is to her, and how her beloved pooch has helped her massively in lockdown. So how will Angus fare now that Lorraine's daughter Rosie and Rosie's partner James are welcoming a new pup into the family home? Read on for the TV star's exclusive HELLO! column...
Theater & DancePosted by
The Independent

Lorraine Kelly pokes fun at Boris Johnson over The Masked Dancer UK rumours: ‘He don’t need a costume’

Lorraine Kelly had a dig at Prime Minister Boris Johnson during this morning’s episode of ITV talk show Lorraine.The presenter was addressing spurious rumours that the PM has been tipped to appear in the forthcoming reality series The Masked Dancer UK.In the vein of the hit series The Masked Singer, The Masked Dancer sees a number of celebrity contestants perform dance routines while wearing elaborate identity-concealing costumes.Judges and viewers attempt to discern the identities of the dancers through a series of cryptic clues. On Lorraine, showbiz presenter Ria Hebden claimed there were rumours that Johnson could be taking part,...
TV & Videosfemalefirst.co.uk

Clara Amfo signs up for Celebrity Gogglebox

Clara Amfo has signed up for 'Celebrity Gogglebox' alongside her mother Gracie. Clara Amfo has signed up for 'Celebrity Gogglebox'. The 'Strictly Come Dancing' star is being lined up to appear on the popular Channel 4 show later this year with her mother Gracie and she "can't wait" to take part in the programme.
Petsgoodhousekeeping.com

Lorraine Kelly is head over heels in love with puppy Ruby - and so are we

Lorraine Kelly's love for pooches knows no bounds - and just weeks after puppy Ruby became part of the family, she's still completely smitten. Presenter Lorraine, who's dog mum to cute border terrier Angus, has been extolling the virtues of the tiny dog on her Instagram. Predictably, we can't get enough.
TV & Videosalloaadvertiser.com

Celebrity Gogglebox announces new additions for series three

Melanie C, BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo and sports presenter Clare Balding are joining the cast of Gogglebox for the forthcoming third series. Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Amfo will be joined by her brother Andy, while Balding will settle in on the sofa next to her wife Alice Arnold, and Spice Girl star Melanie C will feature with her brother Paul.
RelationshipsHello Magazine

8 GMB stars' beautiful weddings: From Kate Garraway to Ben Shephard

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway's relationship has garnered lots of media attention since her husband Derek Draper sadly contracted coronavirus in March 2020. The 53-year-old spent several months in intensive care battling the virus, which meant the couple were unfortunately unable to renew their wedding vows last summer, 15 years after their wedding in 2005.