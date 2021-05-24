Spice Girl Mel C joins Celebrity Gogglebox along with Lorraine Kelly and Jamie Carragher

Mel joins new Celebrity Goggleboxers Clare Balding and her wife Alice Arnold and Lorraine Kelly with her daughter Rosie.

Strictly’s Clara Amfo and her brother Andy join the famous sofa sitters, as will former Premiership footballers turned pundits Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher.

They will appear alongside regular telly viewers, including Denise Van Outen, Maureen Lipman, Chris Eubank, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

The new series, starting on Friday, June 4, also sees the return of Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw. He had some sage advice for new star Lorraine yesterday.

He said: “Channel 4 pay for the snacks so you can have whatever you want.” He and niece Liv have gradually improved their orders.

Mel C will be on Celebrity Gogglebox (Image: Toast PR)

“At the start we started off we wanted to be healthy but now we just have crisps.”

And Lorraine, known to friend Piers Morgan as an “iron fist in a velvet glove”, will not pull her punches.

“There is no point doing it and watching what you say,” says the ITV presenter, “you have to go for it.”

Celebrities, be warned.

