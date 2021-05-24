Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Your phone may randomly blast out loud alarm today as UK terror system is tested

By Milo Boyd
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Srshd_0a9q0s2m00
Selected people will receive the alert on Tuesday afternoon (Image: Getty Images)

The phones of select people will start blasting out loud siren sounds on Tuesday afternoon.

The government is forging ahead with its first test of a national emergency alarm system between 1pm and 2pm.

Chosen people in East Suffolk will discover their phones or tablets are emitting a "loud siren-like sound".

Rest assured, it is only a test and requires no response.

Once the system is up and running it will send alerts to people in areas where there is a risk to life, such as during flood or terror attack.

Emergency alert systems are common in many countries, including the USA, Netherlands, Canada, South Korea, Japan and New Zealand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dnLLl_0a9q0s2m00
The system will allow the government to directly contact people via their phones (Image: Getty Images)

The UK has never had such a system however, despite trials in the early 2010s.

As a result, during the early phase of the coronavirus pandemic the government had to rely on the four major mobile operators to send text messages to their customers.

In the future it will be able to directly contact people for both national and local alerts.

This technology also means no personal details, such as phone numbers, are shared and ensures there is no significant strain added to the phone networks.

"The Emergency Alerts service will be a vital tool in helping us to better respond to emergencies, both nationally and locally,” declared Penny Mourdant, the Paymaster general.

“The concept was used to good effect during the pandemic when we asked people, via text message, to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.

"This new system builds on that capability and will allow us to more quickly and effectively get life-saving messages to people across the UK.”

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

356K+
Followers
70K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Alarm System#Phone Numbers#Text Message#The New Attack#Nhs#Terror#Emergency Alert Systems#Life Saving Messages#Select People#Emergencies#Uk#Trials#Today#Discover#Chosen People#Home#Canada#East Suffolk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Technology
News Break
World
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
Country
Netherlands
Related
TravelThe Guardian

UK tightens borders and travel rules as variants spark new alarm

Ministers have moved to tighten Britain’s borders as new data suggests the Delta coronavirus variant is much more likely to cause serious illness and is circulating more rapidly within schools. With England’s reopening on 21 June hanging in the balance, the government removed Portugal from the green list of countries...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Phones launched in May 2021 in India

The month of May in India was a silent one when it comes to product launches in general. We had only a handful of phone launches in India due to lockdown and the Covid-19 pandemic. In May 2021, India witnessed just six smartphone launches as compared to 22 launches from...
Asiatechnadu.com

McDonald’s Suffers Customer Exposing Data Breach in Taiwan and South Korea

McDonald’s announced a security incident that has compromised the data of customers and employees. The only two countries that have been impacted by this incident are Taiwan and South Korea. McDonald’s maintains that no payment details have been compromised, but names and addresses have been. McDonald’s, the world’s largest fast-food...
Cell Phonestechnonu.com

WhatsApp works on an automatic phone verification system

Unless you change your phone number or purchase an additional one, you will most likely sign up for WhatsApp only once. Of course, a common step to take, sooner or later when renewing the mobile, is the process of re-linking your account with the new device. Both for the registration...
EconomyThe Guardian

Alarm at secret court scheme in UK-Australia trade deal

A free trade deal between the UK and Australia is on course to include a controversial system of secret courts that will allow businesses to seek compensation if their profits are hit by government policies. In a move that has alarmed trade unions and anti-poverty campaigners, trade minister Greg Hands...
Electronicskiss951.com

Even Though We Have Alarms On Our Phones, Alarm Clock Sales Are Way Up

Every time I think of an alarm clock it brings me right back to waking up early for school. I always woke up to my favorite radio station. I could never wakeup to that loud chirping or ringing sound that every clock came with. I stopped using alarm clocks when you could wake up to your iPod and eventually just started waking up to my phone alarm. I probably haven’t been awakened by an actual alarm clock in 12 years so when I read that sales were up, I had to assume it was some kind of new trend.
NFLWareable

Fossil Gen 5 LTE lets you ditch your phone in the UK through Vodafone

Fossil is bringing its LTE-packing Gen 5 smartwatch to the UK letting you take calls, download apps and generally make it possible to live that untethered life from a Fossil smartwatch. The Gen 5 LTE was first announced back in January at CES 2021 and launched not long after with...
EnvironmentPosted by
The US Sun

What is the pollen count today in the UK?

THE sun is shining and Brits are basking in high temperatures this week, but for many enjoying time outside also means battling with increased levels of pollen. Pollen counts are very high in some areas of the UK this week - here's today's pollen count and some advice on how you can avoid dreaded symptoms.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechSpot

SecuriAlert is a smartphone-connected alarm system for Ford owners

In a nutshell: Ford is rolling out a new connected security system that it hopes will bring added peace of mind to vehicle owners. The smartphone-connected system is called SecuriAlert (formerly Guard Mode), and is being rolled out to consumers for the first time following a successful launch with commercial vehicles earlier this year.
InternetPosted by
The Independent

Online dating fraud up 40% during pandemic

Online dating fraud rose by 40 per cent in the year to April 2021, with more than 7,500 incidents reported.Data from Action Fraud analysed by Which? shows that approximately £73.9m in losses were reported since the beginning of the pandemic. As three national lockdowns made it difficult to meet other singles in person, more users turned to online dating.On 29 March 2020, Tinder recorded 3 billion swipes worldwide, the most the app has ever recorded in a single day, as per the BBC.Which? described the scams as a “sophisticated type of fraud”, with scammers posing to be someone else and...
Cell Phonesknowtechie.com

These five apps are causing your phone’s battery to die faster

We’ve all noticed it. As our smartphones have become more and more advanced, it seems like the batteries are slowly becoming worse. What is more likely happening is that smartphone apps are becoming more demanding as technology improves. A new study by pCloud, a cloud-based storage app for smartphones, shows...
Public Healthnewslivetv.com

Arunachal Pradesh: As COVID19 cases rise, random testing increased

Itanagar: Amid speculations that Covid-19 are likely to escalate in the North-eastern region, Arunanchal Pradesh has ramped up its Covid-19 testing in the state. While speaking to ANI, Itanagar’s district medical officer (DMO) Dr Mandip Perme informed, “Keeping in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, we have decided to ramp up immunization process in the state. We will create an outreach session to immunise citizens above 45 years on priority. They will be vaccinated in their nearby health centres, community halls or any suitable places.”
U.K.rusi.org

One Down, Many More Challenges: The UK and Threats of African Terrorism

The UK is shifting its counterterrorism capability to Africa. Yet while the threat picture in Africa appears to be worsening, it remains unclear how outwardly menacing it actually is. The key question Whitehall needs to ask is whether the new deployments to Mali and Somalia appropriately reflect the global terrorist threat picture the UK faces.
TechnologyEngineer Live

Leak and flow test system

Chell Instruments has announced its latest development, the PIT 100, a self-contained automated leak and flow test system. Pipe-work integrity (known as the PIT 100) performs a number of tests to determine the integrity of pressurised pipe-work, looms or harnesses. Nick Broadley, Managing Director of Chell Instruments, says, “Leaks threaten the integrity, accuracy and safety of many critical pressurised systems. This automated system can quickly and consistently calculate leaks in tubing looms and was developed by our engineers to test a whole range of applications.”