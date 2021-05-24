newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

To Test, or Not To Test – the COVID-19 Question

By Research Outreach
goodmenproject.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr Cristina Isabel Ibarra-Armenta is a lecturer at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa and UNICAF University. Dr Moisés Alejandro Alarcon-Osuna is a lecturer at the University of Guadalajara, and a member of the Mexican System of National Researchers from CONACYT (National Council for Science and Technology). Their research focuses on econometrics, regional analysis, and policy and technology change. In a recent publication, Dr Ibarra-Armenta and Dr Alarcon-Osuna outline the need for increased research on coronavirus case fatality rates (CFR) and impacts of stringency methods in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

goodmenproject.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Covid 19#Population Proportion#Tests And Testing#Medical Tests#Software Testing#Independent Testing#Data Analysis#Unicaf University#Cfr#Who#Oecd#Halfpoint Shutterstock#Lmics#The Lmics Death Toll#Hics#Good Men Project#Department Of Health#Social Interest#Covid Tests
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Spain
News Break
Public Health
Country
Germany
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthTravel Weekly

Trading Standards warns of ‘fake’ Covid-19 tests

Trading Standards has warned travellers to beware of scammers offering bogus Covid-19 tests and fake certificates as travel resumes. Bruce Treloar, Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) lead officer for holiday and travel law, issued the warning today. He reported Trading Standards Authorities are investigating cases of travellers paying more than...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

IPL 2021: Seifert tests negative for Covid-19

Auckland [New Zealand], May 18 (ANI): New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert has tested negative for Covid-19 and is on his way back to New Zealand. Seifert, who was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) ended up testing positive for Covid-19 after the tournament was suspended and as a result, he was not able to fly with his countrymen and he had to stay back in India.
Public Healtharcamax.com

COVID-19 booster shot to be tested in the United Kingdom

The Brits are getting ready to roll up their sleeves again. Health officials in the United Kingdom are trying to be proactive in the fight against COVID-19, especially in ensuring that vaccinated people will be continually protected against variants or if the original vaccine does wear off by the fall.
ScienceHealthline

Are Rapid COVID-19 Test Results Reliable?

Two types of tests are commonly used to test for current infection of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The first type are polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, also called a diagnostic tests or molecular tests. These can help diagnose COVID-19 by detecting genetic material of the coronavirus. PCR tests are considered the gold standard for diagnosis by the.
Public Healthallkpop.com

All members of TRI.BE test negative for COVID-19

According to TR Entertainment on May 20, all 7 members of rookie girl group TRI.BE have tested negative for COVID-19. A day earlier, the group's agency confirmed that a staff member working with the girl group tested positive for the virus on the morning of May 19. As a result, all of the TRI.BE members as well as their affiliated staff underwent COVID-19 testing.
Middle EastPosted by
The Hill

COVID-19 testing in Gaza halted by Israeli airstrike

An Israeli airstrike on Monday damaged the only laboratory in Gaza capable of processing COVID-19 tests, effectively halting coronavirus testing in the region. The New York Times reports that the airstrike targeted a different building in Gaza City, across the street from the lab. Debris and shrapnel from the strike flew across the street and damaged the lab.
Public Healthrheumatologyadvisor.com

Fewer Than 1% of Patients With COVID-19 Experience Recurrence

HealthDay News — For every 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, there are approximately 4.3 recurrent cases, according to a study published online May 4 in PLOS ONE. Ithan D. Peltan, M.D., from Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City, and colleagues used clinical assessment and laboratory data to assess the incidence of a recurrent positive severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) assay ≥60 days after an initial positive test. The analysis included 23,176 patients with an initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2 between March 11 and July 31, 2020.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Dialysis Patients Maintain Humoral Response to SARS-CoV-2 Infection

WEDNESDAY, May 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Most severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) seropositive patients receiving dialysis maintain receptor-binding domain (RBD) immunoglobulin G (IgG) levels over a period of six months, according to a study published online May 18 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Shuchi Anand, M.D.,...
Public Healthwtaq.com

Taiwan president tests negative for COVID-19

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has tested negative for COVID-19, after a worker at her residence tested positive, the presidential office said on Thursday. “The president is healthy and safe,” it added. Taiwan is dealing with a spike in domestic COVID-19 infections. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by...
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Sewage testing ramped up in England

The government has ramped up its programme to analyse wastewater for early signs of coronavirus. The sewage-testing programme now covers two-thirds of England's population. Scientists discovered early in the pandemic that genetic fragments of the virus could be detected in sewage. Samples are now being are taken at wastewater treatment...
Indianapolis, INEurekAlert

Online survey successful in gathering COVID-19 data at scale

INDIANAPOLIS -- A pilot project using an online survey to gather data on COVID-19 symptoms received more than 87,000 responses from around the world, providing important insight into the spread of disease. Project leaders from Regenstrief Institute, Indiana University and Microsoft believe these questionnaires could be a valuable tool for population health.
InternetNews-Medical.net

Online survey provides key insight into the spread of COVID-19 infection

A pilot project using an online survey to gather data on COVID-19 symptoms received more than 87,000 responses from around the world, providing important insight into the spread of disease. Project leaders from Regenstrief Institute, Indiana University and Microsoft believe these questionnaires could be a valuable tool for population health.
ScienceNature.com

Improving the longevity of optically-read quantum dot physical unclonable functions

Quantum dot physically unclonable functions (QD-PUFs) provide a promising solution to the issue of counterfeiting. When quantum dots are deposited on a surface to create a token, they form a unique pattern that is unlikely to ever be reproduced in another token that is manufactured using the same process. It would also be an extreme engineering challenge to deterministically place quantum dots to create a forgery of a specific device. The degradation of the optical response of quantum dots over time, however, places a limitation on their practical usefulness. Here we report methods to minimise the degradation of photoluminescence (PL) from InP/ZnS quantum dots suspended in a polymer and demonstrate reliable authentication using a fingerprinting technique to extract a signature from PL, even after significant degradation has occurred. Using these techniques, it was found that the addition of a polylauryl methacrylate (PLMA) copolymer improved the longevity of devices. The best performing example of this was the Polystyrene-PLMA based material. From this, it is projected that 1000 bits of information could be extracted and read after a period of years, therefore providing a compelling solution to the issue of counterfeiting.
ScienceEurekAlert

New research could pave the way for safer and more efficient COVID-19 testing

International research led by Monash University and the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity has achieved a proof of concept for a new, fast, portable saliva screening test that uses an infrared light technology to confirm infection with SARS-CoV-2. The research is published today in Angewandte Chemie. Professor Bayden...
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Tips for Choosing and Funding a Data Science Boot Camp

My experience with self-studying, boot camps, and financial aid. Boot camps or career accelerator programs are short-term education programs designed to help you learn new skills and find a job. I recommend boot camps for experienced folks switching into tech from different fields. The real value in boot camps is the career placement assistance that they provide. But boot camps aren’t for everyone so I recommend doing lots of research before considering attending one.
Computersmed-technews.com

Why quality automation tools are essential to training

Taylor Brown, a certified lead auditor for ISO 13485 at Greenlight Guru, highlights the importance of quality automation tools. In the medical device industry, any error — big or small — can not only create device flaws but also negatively impact patients and other end users. To mitigate these mistakes, we must first look at where they originate. Broadly speaking, 75-80% of mistakes are a result of human error. To decrease the risk of error, medical device manufacturers need efficient and automated training practices.