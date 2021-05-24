To Test, or Not To Test – the COVID-19 Question
Dr Cristina Isabel Ibarra-Armenta is a lecturer at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa and UNICAF University. Dr Moisés Alejandro Alarcon-Osuna is a lecturer at the University of Guadalajara, and a member of the Mexican System of National Researchers from CONACYT (National Council for Science and Technology). Their research focuses on econometrics, regional analysis, and policy and technology change. In a recent publication, Dr Ibarra-Armenta and Dr Alarcon-Osuna outline the need for increased research on coronavirus case fatality rates (CFR) and impacts of stringency methods in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).goodmenproject.com