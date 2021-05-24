A year later, Lynchburg-area leaders reflect on the impact of George Floyd's death
When protests hit the streets of Lynchburg last year, it felt like time stood still. It was a capsule of a moment, supercharged with the energy of a national movement. For days, prominent street corners, parks and area corridors were studded with pockets of protesters — hefting signs and banners on cardboard, posters and bedsheets, many calling for social justice and police accountability following the May 25, 2020 killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.