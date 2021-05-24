A year later, Lynchburg-area leaders reflect on the impact of George Floyd's death

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Members of the community gathered at the Augusta County Courthouse on Wednesday evening to speak out against injustices and racism. “It’s happening here in my own backyard in different ways, it is still happening. Nobody is speaking up, no one is standing up for anybody, it’s just being swept under the rug. There is no one here organizing doing none of this,” Antwhon Suiter explained.