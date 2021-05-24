newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Whicker: Phil Mickelson’s PGA victory raises his place among golf’s greats

By Mark Whicker
Long Beach Press-Telegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThirty years ago, the college kid took his chances of winning the Northern Telecom Open and dumped them into the Tucson desert. He triple-bogeyed the 14th hole, a par-five, thanks to two penalty strokes and two shots into the Lord’s own sand. He fell into fifth place. And why not? He was still 19 years old, better-suited for 54-hole events involving Arizona State. Nice story while it lasted. He’ll learn.

www.presstelegram.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Gary Player
Person
Ben Hogan
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Arnold Palmer
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Sam Snead
Person
Henrik Stenson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Ball#45th Pga Tour#Augusta National#Troon#Arizona State#Muirfield#54 Hole Events#Wicked Kiawah Island#Tucson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
Posted by
Tom Stevenson

Do You Have The Will To Succeed?

In June 2008, Tiger Woods won his 14th Golf major championship at the US Open. In itself, it is not an incredible achievement. After all, Woods is one of the greatest players to ever play the game.
GolfPGA Tour

Rickie Fowler solid in return at Wells Fargo Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It wasn’t a paid sabbatical, a semester at sea, or a gap year, but for Rickie Fowler, who shot an opening, 1-under 70 in the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship on Thursday, the last four weeks certainly made for an unusually long break. Since finishing...
Kokomo, INKokomo Tribune

KELLEY: It's tee time for another golf season

It’s been a year since the sports world came to a halt due to the coronavirus. Some sports are almost back to normal. While golf got off to a slow start last year, the health benefits and built-in social distancing increased the amount of play across the country. Not only that, equipment sales were way up.
Golfswark.today

Perico Selected to Play in 2021 Arnold Palmer Cup

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – TUESDAY, MAY 4, 2021 – COMMUNICATIONS CONTACT: MIKE CAWOOD. Official Arnold Palmer Cup Website: https://www.arnoldpalmercup.com/. FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas junior Julian Perico has been selected to play for Team International at the 2021 Arnold Palmer Cup, it was announced today by the Golf Coaches Association of America on GOLF Channel. The 25th annual event features the top collegiate golfers from around the world, is set for June 11-13 and will be played at Rich Harvest Farms (Sugar Grove, Ill.).
Golfamateurgolf.com

Teams announced for the 2021 Arnold Palmer Cup matches

The Arnold Palmer Cup Teams for both the International and United States were announced on Golf Channel’s Golf Today. A total of 36 players were named, consisting of nine men and nine women per side. For 2021 only, all selections shall be committee picks, with the exception of the four coaches’ picks (one USA man, one USA woman, one International man, one International woman). Longtime Arnold Palmer partner Rolex is continuing its more than 50-year relationship through its support of the matches which will be hosted by Rich Harvest Farms on June 11-13, 2021.
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
Golfsemoball.com

Higgo wins in Canary Islands to match Woods' record

TENERIFE, Spain (AP) -- Garrick Higgo matched Tiger Woods' record to become joint quickest to three tournament wins since 1990 with victory at the Canary Islands Championship on Sunday. The 21-year-old South African had a hole-in-one on his way to a 7-under 64 that secured him his third European Tour...
Norman, OKKBTX.com

Bennett Named to USA Palmer Cup Team

NORMAN, Okla. – Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett will compete in the 2021 Arnold Palmer Cup as a part of Team USA, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced on Tuesday. The 2021 Arnold Palmer Cup will be contested at Rich Harvest Farms June 11-13 in Sugar Grove, Illinois. Bennett, a...
GolfGolf Digest

Abraham Ancer says he's been sent that infamous Tiger Woods early handshake clip 'north of 10,000 times'

It is, no hyperbole, the most viral clip in the history of the Presidents Cup. Sunday singles at Royal Melboure in 2019, Tiger Woods vs. Abraham Ancer. Ancer, in a strong Presidents Cup debut, put up a hell of a fight, but the legendary Woods proved to be too much, closing Ancer out on the 16th green, 3 and 2. After striking the final putt, Woods immediately turns to Ancer and shakes his hand, almost like Stephen Curry launching a three and turning to the bench to celebrate before it even goes into the net.
Golfcalgolfnews.com

Mickelson Gets Exemption Into U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson is a U.S. Open victory short of the Career Grand Slam, but wasn’t qualified to play in the 121st version of our national championship near his home on the South Course at Torrey Pines in La Jolla on June 17-20. However, Mickelson has received and accepted a special...
GolfWLTX.com

South Carolina golfer makes history with Palmer Cup invitation

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina junior golfer Ryan Hall has been named to the United States team for the 2021 Arnold Palmer Cup, it was announced Tuesday by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA). He will be the first South Carolina golfer in program history to compete in the...
GolfPGA Tour

Phil Mickelson ‘has the bit in his teeth’ at PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – Steve Stricker had a premonition this might happen. It was early in the week, and he and Phil Mickelson were taking on Zach Johnson and Will Zalatoris in a nine-hole match in advance of the 103rd PGA Championship at Kiawah. “Let me just say, Phil did...
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.