Montana State

Elected officials in Montana to see salary increase in July

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Most of the statewide elected officials in Montana are expecting a salary increase soon under a state law that requires comparative pay raises every other year. The Montana Legislature passed laws in 1995 that require the state Department of Administration to conduct surveys comparing the salaries of the state's elected executive branch officials and justices with the same positions in Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming, the Independent Record reported.

