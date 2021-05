She teased that she had something big coming on Friday (May 14), and Nicki Minaj wasn't kidding. The beloved New York rapper has been taking a break from social media to tend to more pressing concerns like becoming a new mother, but there has been much more on the rapper's agenda. Her Barbz have been anxiously awaiting news about her next album, a follow-up to Queen that was shared back in 2018. Minaj has been reluctant with sharing information about the project, but her Friday drop will keep her fans occupied in the meantime.