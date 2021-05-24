Gov. Newsom’s College Savings Account Proposal Falls Flat With Education Scholar
“In his recently released revised budget, Governor Gavin Newsom put forward a group of proposals to ‘Re-Imagine California’s Public Schools.’ Sadly, most of these proposals will do little to raise student achievement in a public school system that was failing to do so even before the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lance Izumi, Senior Director of the Center for Education at the Pacific Research Institute, in a new op ed.californiaglobe.com