Gov. Newsom’s College Savings Account Proposal Falls Flat With Education Scholar

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Community Colleges Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley issued the following statement on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s revised budget proposal for 2021-22: “The Governor’s revised budget plan leverages an historic level of revenue to create lasting opportunities for community college students and will power the economic recovery that makes our state stronger and more equitable. Gov. Newsom’s plan recognizes the vital role of community colleges and invests in students through direct grants, enhancements to support services, workforce training, diversity equity and inclusion programs, college affordability and improved financial footing for our colleges. As California roars back from the pandemic, community colleges will help lead the way.”