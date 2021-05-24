Boston Public Schools ends relationship with nonprofit that conducted ‘weird’ counseling with students: report
Boston Public Schools has ended its relationship with a nonprofit organization that hosted “weird, uncomfortable” counseling sessions with students, an independent report states. “I’m very, very, very troubled by this,” said BPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius of the independent investigation conducted by former Weston school Superintendent Alan Oliff into the Somerville-based...www.bostonherald.com