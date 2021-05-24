newsbreak-logo
Boston Public Schools ends relationship with nonprofit that conducted ‘weird’ counseling with students: report

By Alexi Cohan
Boston Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Public Schools has ended its relationship with a nonprofit organization that hosted “weird, uncomfortable” counseling sessions with students, an independent report states. “I’m very, very, very troubled by this,” said BPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius of the independent investigation conducted by former Weston school Superintendent Alan Oliff into the Somerville-based...

