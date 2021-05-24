newsbreak-logo
LIMITED TIME: Get 2 months of VIP Texas scoop for ONLY $1

By Taylor Estes
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new era for Texas football and basketball has arrived as both programs are being led by new faces in Steve Sarkisian and Chris Beard. With two major Texas programs getting a reboot under new coaching regimes, Horns247 is ensuring UT fans don't miss a single update on the new-look Longhorns by offering TWO MONTHS of exclusive Texas coverage for ONLY $1! That's right, new subscribers get two months of the industry's most comprehensive Longhorn coverage for only $1 … SERIOUSLY!

