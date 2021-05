For Marion County Fire District #1 Chief Kyle McMann, the operating levy on next week's ballot is nothing less than a fight for the life of the district itself. “We’re responding to 50 percent more calls than seven years ago with 12 fewer firefighters – actually, 22 if you include the volunteers who have left due to burn out,” said McMann. “We can’t keep going like this. We are responding to well over 8,000 calls a year, and must have more personnel to provide an adequate response. The current situation is unsafe.”