This Brand-New Driving Game For A Very Obsolete British 8-Bit Computer Has Some Amazing Old Cars

By Jason Torchinsky
Jalopnik
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the best things about the current state of being a dork who loves old, very obsolete computers is that there are currently smart, talented people making brand-new software for these old machines. Software like games, and specifically games like this one, a racing game for the Sinclair ZX Spectrum that incorporates one of the most charming fleets of old cars I’ve seen in any driving video game.

