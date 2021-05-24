This Brand-New Driving Game For A Very Obsolete British 8-Bit Computer Has Some Amazing Old Cars
One of the best things about the current state of being a dork who loves old, very obsolete computers is that there are currently smart, talented people making brand-new software for these old machines. Software like games, and specifically games like this one, a racing game for the Sinclair ZX Spectrum that incorporates one of the most charming fleets of old cars I’ve seen in any driving video game.jalopnik.com