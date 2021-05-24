newsbreak-logo
Sheridan County, KS

Tornado Warning issued for Sheridan by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Sheridan A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SHERIDAN COUNTY At 609 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Selden, or 15 miles northwest of Hoxie, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Selden. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...1.75IN

Hoxie, KS
Selden, KS
Sheridan County, KS
Decatur County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Logan, Rawlins, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Logan; Rawlins; Sheridan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THOMAS...NORTHEASTERN LOGAN SHERIDAN...SOUTHEASTERN RAWLINS...SOUTHWESTERN DECATUR...NORTHERN GOVE AND WESTERN GRAHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM CDT At 642 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles south of Brewster to 8 miles south of Quinter. Movement was northwest at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colby, Oakley, Hoxie, Quinter, Grainfield, Grinnell and Levant. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 38 and 112.
Graham County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Graham, Sheridan, Sherman, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Graham; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 1115 PM MDT/1215 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Wallace to 3 miles southwest of Ogallah. Movement was north at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colby, Oakley, Hill City, Hoxie, Quinter, Brewster and Grainfield. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 34 and 113. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MDT/100 AM CDT/ for northwestern and west central Kansas.
Gove County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gove, Graham, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gove; Graham; Sheridan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SHERIDAN...NORTHEASTERN GOVE AND SOUTHWESTERN GRAHAM COUNTIES At 801 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Morland, or 12 miles northeast of Quinter, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. This storm has a history of producing hail 2 inches in diameter. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Morland, Saint Peter and Penokee. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...70MPH