Flash Flood Warning issued for Fayette, Lee by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 18:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Fayette; Lee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FAYETTE AND SOUTHEASTERN LEE COUNTIES At 611 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain west of La Grange and across the northeast of Fayette County. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 4 inches in 1 hour over the northeast part of the county. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible across the northeast of the county. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly over some areas. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include La Grange, Schulenburg, Fayetteville, Round Top, Muldoon, Lake Somerville State Park & Trailway, Carmine, Rutersville, Rabbs Prairie, Mullins Prairie, Nechanitz, Walhalla, Warrenton, Waldeck, Plum, Holman, Warda, Ammannsville, Ellinger and Swiss Alp. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-4 INCHES IN 1 HOURalerts.weather.gov