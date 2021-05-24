newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayette County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fayette, Lee by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 18:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Fayette; Lee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FAYETTE AND SOUTHEASTERN LEE COUNTIES At 611 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain west of La Grange and across the northeast of Fayette County. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 4 inches in 1 hour over the northeast part of the county. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible across the northeast of the county. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly over some areas. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include La Grange, Schulenburg, Fayetteville, Round Top, Muldoon, Lake Somerville State Park & Trailway, Carmine, Rutersville, Rabbs Prairie, Mullins Prairie, Nechanitz, Walhalla, Warrenton, Waldeck, Plum, Holman, Warda, Ammannsville, Ellinger and Swiss Alp. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-4 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fayette County, TX
City
Fayetteville, TX
City
Warrenton, TX
County
Lee County, TX
City
Muldoon, TX
City
Schulenburg, TX
Local
Texas Cars
City
Warda, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Severe Flooding#Heavy Flooding#Thunderstorms#Round Top#La Grange#Lee Flash Flood#Southeastern Lee Counties#Heavy Rain West#Doppler Radar#Immediate Severity#Target Area#Severe Certainty#Deaths#Highways#Vehicles#Walhalla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Jasper County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 11:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Jasper; Newton FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEROKEE, SOUTHWESTERN JASPER AND NORTHWESTERN NEWTON COUNTIES At 1141 AM CDT, Emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Joplin, Carthage, Baxter Springs, Webb City, Carl Junction, Galena, Oronogo and Carterville. This includes the following low water crossings North Main and Murphy Boulevard In Joplin, Route D at Center Creek southeast of Oronogo and Route JJ at Center Creek southeast of Carl Junction. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Kingfisher County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kingfisher, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 14:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Kingfisher; Logan FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR KINGFISHER AND LOGAN COUNTIES At 222 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The Oklahoma Mesonet has recorded 1.26 inches of rainfall at Kingfisher during the past hour. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen over parts of the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, especially in or near Kingfisher and Guthrie proper. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Guthrie, Kingfisher, Hennessey, Crescent, Okarche, Cashion, Dover, Cedar Valley, Marshall, Mulhall, Cimarron City, Orlando, Loyal, Lovell, Navina, Seward and Omega. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 148 and 165. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 2 HOURS
Miami County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Miami by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 11:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Miami FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR MIAMI, NORTHERN BATES AND CASS COUNTIES At 1115 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Harrisonville, Paola, Spring Hill, Peculiar, Osawatomie, Louisburg, Adrian, Garden City, Archie, Drexel, Cleveland, Freeman, Creighton, East Lynne, Fontana, Lake Annette, Gunn City, West Line, Merwin and New Lancaster. Water over the road at the following locations in Missouri. 307th and Highway Z along with Missouri Highway 7 and Highway T. B Highway also flooded at Creighton. In Kansas flooding reported at 327th and Old KC Road...also in the vicinity of South 169 Highway and 7 Highway. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Mcdonald County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for McDonald by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 17:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: McDonald The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for McDonald County in southwestern Missouri * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 552 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pineville, Anderson, Noel, Goodman, South West City, Lanagan, Dodge and Cayuga. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 43 at Buffalo Creek west of Anderson, Route DD at The Elk River just north of Noel, Highway 76, 3 miles west of Anderson and Highway 90 at Little Sugar Creek near Jane. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Jasper County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 17:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Jasper; Newton FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEROKEE, SOUTHWESTERN JASPER AND NORTHWESTERN NEWTON COUNTIES At 506 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. While the more significant flash flood threat from earlier has ended, some additional flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Joplin, Carthage, Baxter Springs, Webb City, Carl Junction, Galena, Oronogo and Carterville. This includes the following low water crossings North Main and Murphy Boulevard In Joplin, Route D at Center Creek southeast of Oronogo and Route JJ at Center Creek southeast of Carl Junction. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Cherokee County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 17:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Cherokee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEROKEE, SOUTHWESTERN JASPER AND NORTHWESTERN NEWTON COUNTIES At 506 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. While the more significant flash flood threat from earlier has ended, some additional flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Joplin, Carthage, Baxter Springs, Webb City, Carl Junction, Galena, Oronogo and Carterville. This includes the following low water crossings North Main and Murphy Boulevard In Joplin, Route D at Center Creek southeast of Oronogo and Route JJ at Center Creek southeast of Carl Junction. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Conway County, ARweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Conway, Pope by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 23:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Conway; Pope FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FRIDAY FOR NORTH CENTRAL CONWAY AND CENTRAL POPE COUNTIES At 1136 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain had fallen over the past 2 to 3 hours. While the heaviest rainfall has ended...it will take some time for this water to run off. As a result...the threat for flash flooding will continue. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Russellville, Atkins, London, Jerusalem, Hattieville, Taral, St. Vincent, Blick, Lanty, Lake Dardanelle, Oak Grove in Pope County, Economy, Caglesville, Moreland, Gum Log, Macedonia in Conway County and Wonderview. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Garfield County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Garfield FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Oklahoma...east central Oklahoma and northern Oklahoma, including the following areas, in central Oklahoma, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma, Payne and Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Seminole. In northern Oklahoma, Garfield, Kay and Noble. * Through late tonight * At least two rounds of heavy rainfall are expected to impact portions of central Oklahoma this afternoon and then again this evening. Some local areas could receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall. Flash flooding will be possible.
Garfield County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Garfield, Kay, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 18:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Garfield; Kay; Noble FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Oklahoma...east central Oklahoma and northern Oklahoma, including the following areas, in central Oklahoma, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma, Payne and Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Seminole. In northern Oklahoma, Garfield, Kay and Noble. * Through late tonight * At least two rounds of heavy rainfall are expected to impact portions of central Oklahoma this afternoon and then again this evening. Some local areas could receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall. Flash flooding will be possible.
Garfield County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Garfield, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Garfield; Noble FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Oklahoma...east central Oklahoma and northern Oklahoma, including the following areas, in central Oklahoma, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma, Payne and Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Seminole. In northern Oklahoma, Garfield, Kay and Noble. * Through late tonight * At least two rounds of heavy rainfall are expected to impact portions of central Oklahoma this afternoon and then again this evening. Some local areas could receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall. Flash flooding will be possible.
Garfield County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Garfield, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Garfield; Noble FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Oklahoma...east central Oklahoma and northern Oklahoma, including the following areas, in central Oklahoma, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma, Payne and Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Seminole. In northern Oklahoma, Garfield, Kay and Noble. * Through late tonight * At least two rounds of heavy rainfall are expected to impact portions of central Oklahoma this afternoon and then again this evening. Some local areas could receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall. Flash flooding will be possible.
Garfield County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Garfield FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Oklahoma...east central Oklahoma and northern Oklahoma, including the following areas, in central Oklahoma, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma, Payne and Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Seminole. In northern Oklahoma, Garfield, Kay and Noble. * Through late tonight * At least two rounds of heavy rainfall are expected to impact portions of central Oklahoma this afternoon and then again this evening. Some local areas could receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall. Flash flooding will be possible.
Kingfisher County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Kingfisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Kingfisher FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Oklahoma...east central Oklahoma and northern Oklahoma, including the following areas, in central Oklahoma, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma, Payne and Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Seminole. In northern Oklahoma, Garfield, Kay and Noble. * Through late tonight * At least two rounds of heavy rainfall are expected to impact portions of central Oklahoma this afternoon and then again this evening. Some local areas could receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall. Flash flooding will be possible.
Garfield County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Garfield, Kay, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Garfield; Kay; Noble FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Oklahoma...east central Oklahoma and northern Oklahoma, including the following areas, in central Oklahoma, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma, Payne and Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Seminole. In northern Oklahoma, Garfield, Kay and Noble. * Through late tonight * At least two rounds of heavy rainfall are expected to impact portions of central Oklahoma this afternoon and then again this evening. Some local areas could receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall. Flash flooding will be possible.
Cleveland County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 18:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie; Seminole FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Oklahoma...east central Oklahoma and northern Oklahoma, including the following areas, in central Oklahoma, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma, Payne and Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Seminole. In northern Oklahoma, Garfield and Noble. * Through late tonight * At least two rounds of heavy rainfall are expected to impact portions of central Oklahoma this afternoon and then again this evening. Some local areas could receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall. Flash flooding will be possible.
Cleveland County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 18:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie; Seminole FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Oklahoma and east central Oklahoma, including the following areas, in central Oklahoma, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma, Payne and Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Seminole. * Until 1 AM CDT Friday * At least two rounds of heavy rainfall are expected to impact portions of central Oklahoma this afternoon and then again this evening. Some local areas could receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall. Flash flooding will be possible.
Logan County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN KINGFISHER...SOUTHWESTERN LOGAN AND NORTHEASTERN CANADIAN COUNTIES At 320 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cashion, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Guthrie, Kingfisher, Piedmont, Crescent, Okarche, Cashion, Cedar Valley, Cimarron City, Navina and Seward. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cleveland County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 18:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie; Seminole FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Oklahoma and east central Oklahoma, including the following areas, in central Oklahoma, Cleveland, Grady, McClain and Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Seminole. * Until 1 AM CDT Friday * At least two rounds of heavy rainfall are expected to impact portions of central Oklahoma this afternoon and then again this evening. Some local areas could receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall. Flash flooding will be possible.
Cotton County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cotton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 22:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Cotton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN COTTON...NORTHWESTERN CLAY AND NORTHEASTERN WICHITA COUNTIES At 1020 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burkburnett, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Northern Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Randlett, Sheppard AFB, Taylor, Charlie and Cashion. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Clay County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 22:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Clay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN COTTON...NORTHWESTERN CLAY AND NORTHEASTERN WICHITA COUNTIES At 1020 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burkburnett, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Northern Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Randlett, Sheppard AFB, Taylor, Charlie and Cashion. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH