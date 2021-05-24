Flash Flood Warning issued for Fayette, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 17:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Jasper; Newton FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEROKEE, SOUTHWESTERN JASPER AND NORTHWESTERN NEWTON COUNTIES At 506 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. While the more significant flash flood threat from earlier has ended, some additional flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Joplin, Carthage, Baxter Springs, Webb City, Carl Junction, Galena, Oronogo and Carterville. This includes the following low water crossings North Main and Murphy Boulevard In Joplin, Route D at Center Creek southeast of Oronogo and Route JJ at Center Creek southeast of Carl Junction. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED