Decatur County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Decatur by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 18:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Decatur A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SHERIDAN AND SOUTHWESTERN DECATUR COUNTIES At 607 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Selden, or 18 miles south of Oberlin, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Selden. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northwestern Kansas. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Decatur County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Decatur; Sheridan The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas Southeastern Decatur County in northwestern Kansas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 642 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Dresden, or 15 miles northeast of Hoxie, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Sheridan and southeastern Decatur Counties, including the following locations... Leoville and Studley. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH