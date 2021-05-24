Special Weather Statement issued for Oakland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 19:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Oakland A THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL OAKLAND COUNTY At 709 PM EDT, a thunderstorm was located near Clarkston, or near Pontiac, moving east at 20 mph. This storm will be near Pontiac around 730 PM EDT. Troy and Rochester around 745 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Rochester Hills, Keego Harbor, Lakeville, Waterford, Davisburg, White Lake, Lake Orion, Sylvan Lake, Auburn Hills and Lake Angelus. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause ponding on area roadways. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.