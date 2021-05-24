newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Oakland by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 19:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Oakland A THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL OAKLAND COUNTY At 709 PM EDT, a thunderstorm was located near Clarkston, or near Pontiac, moving east at 20 mph. This storm will be near Pontiac around 730 PM EDT. Troy and Rochester around 745 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Rochester Hills, Keego Harbor, Lakeville, Waterford, Davisburg, White Lake, Lake Orion, Sylvan Lake, Auburn Hills and Lake Angelus. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause ponding on area roadways. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Orion, MI
County
Oakland County, MI
City
White Lake Charter Township, MI
City
Clarkston, MI
City
Sylvan Lake, MI
City
Lakeville, MI
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
City
Pontiac, MI
City
Davisburg, MI
City
Auburn Hills, MI
City
Lake, MI
City
Rochester Hills, MI
City
Waterford Township, MI
City
Lake Angelus, MI
City
Rochester, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland A#Special Weather Statement#Extreme Weather#Storm#East Lake#Central Oakland County#Torrential Rainfall#Area Roadways#Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Bay County, MIweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bay; Genesee; Huron; Lapeer; Lenawee; Livingston; Macomb; Midland; Monroe; Oakland; Saginaw; Sanilac; Shiawassee; St. Clair; Tuscola; Washtenaw; Wayne FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.