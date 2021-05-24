newsbreak-logo
Crane County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crane, Pecos, Upton by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 18:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crane; Pecos; Upton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PECOS...SOUTHEASTERN CRANE AND SOUTHWESTERN UPTON COUNTIES At 610 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near McCamey, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include McCamey, King Mountain and Upton County Airport. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Roofs#Animals#Extreme Weather#Severe Flooding#Heavy Flooding#Flash Flooding#Storm#Crane Pecos#Northeastern Pecos#Upton County Airport#Heavy Rainfall#Expect Wind Damage#Expect Hail Damage#Severe Certainty#Immediate Severity#Trees#Vehicles#Target Area#Radar
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pecos SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL PECOS COUNTY UNTIL 345 PM CDT At 316 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 26 miles southeast of Fort Stockton, moving northeast at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Pecos County.
Crane County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crane, Pecos, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crane; Pecos; Upton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL PECOS...SOUTHEASTERN CRANE AND SOUTHWESTERN UPTON COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 506 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 21 miles southeast of Fort Stockton, moving northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include McCamey, Upton County Airport, Bakersfield and Girvin. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 276 and 298. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western and southwestern Texas.
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Pecos; Terrell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PECOS NORTHEASTERN BREWSTER AND WEST CENTRAL TERRELL COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM CDT At 553 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 23 miles northwest of Sanderson, moving east at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Pecos, northeastern Brewster and west central Terrell Counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas.
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pecos A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PECOS...EAST CENTRAL BREWSTER AND TERRELL COUNTIES At 811 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dryden, moving east at 30 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Softball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Sanderson, Dryden and Terrell County Airport. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...4.00IN WIND...70MPH
Knox County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 23:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Knox A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KNOX AND NORTHWESTERN BAYLOR COUNTIES At 1156 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northwest of Red Springs, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Red Springs, Vera and Bomarton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL PECOS AND NORTH CENTRAL TERRELL COUNTIES At 350 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 29 miles southeast of Fort Stockton, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Bakersfield. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 280 and 300. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL PECOS AND NORTH CENTRAL TERRELL COUNTIES At 402 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 30 miles southeast of Fort Stockton, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Bakersfield. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 280 and 300. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...70MPH
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pecos THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL PECOS COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas.
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL PECOS AND NORTH CENTRAL TERRELL COUNTIES At 420 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 31 miles southeast of Fort Stockton, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Bakersfield. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 292 and 300. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pecos; Terrell THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL PECOS AND NORTHEASTERN TERRELL COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas.
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. A trained storm spotter is reporting a rotating wall cloud. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PECOS...EAST CENTRAL BREWSTER AND TERRELL COUNTIES At 721 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sanderson, moving southeast at 15 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Three inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Sanderson, Dryden and Terrell County Airport. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...3.00IN WIND...70MPH
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster, Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PECOS AND NORTH CENTRAL BREWSTER COUNTIES At 533 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Sanderson, moving southeast at 45 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Sierra Madera. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.75IN WIND...70MPH
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PECOS...EAST CENTRAL BREWSTER AND TERRELL COUNTIES At 739 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Dryden, moving east at 25 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Sanderson, Dryden and Terrell County Airport. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.75IN WIND...70MPH
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PECOS...EAST CENTRAL BREWSTER AND TERRELL COUNTIES At 811 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dryden, moving east at 30 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Softball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Sanderson, Dryden and Terrell County Airport. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...4.00IN WIND...70MPH
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster, Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PECOS AND NORTH CENTRAL BREWSTER COUNTIES At 457 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles northeast of Marathon, or 34 miles south of Fort Stockton, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Fort Stockton and Sierra Madera. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 256 and 262. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...70MPH
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster, Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PECOS AND NORTH CENTRAL BREWSTER COUNTIES At 510 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 22 miles east of Marathon, or 32 miles northwest of Sanderson, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Fort Stockton and Sierra Madera. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 260 and 262. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL PECOS AND NORTHEASTERN TERRELL COUNTIES At 505 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles west of Sheffield, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Sheffield and Bakersfield. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 281 and 323. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster, Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL PECOS...NORTHEASTERN BREWSTER AND WESTERN TERRELL COUNTIES At 617 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles north of Sanderson, moving southeast at 20 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Three inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Sheffield, Sanderson and Terrell County Airport. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 270 and 289. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...3.00IN WIND...70MPH
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN PECOS...EAST CENTRAL BREWSTER AND WESTERN TERRELL COUNTIES At 637 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of Sanderson, moving southeast at 20 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Sheffield, Sanderson and Terrell County Airport. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 280 and 288. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.75IN WIND...70MPH
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL PECOS...NORTHEASTERN BREWSTER AND WESTERN TERRELL COUNTIES At 617 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles north of Sanderson, moving southeast at 20 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Three inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Sheffield, Sanderson and Terrell County Airport. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 270 and 289. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...3.00IN WIND...70MPH