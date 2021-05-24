newsbreak-logo
Billie Dean Hallum

By Edwards Funeral Home
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Dean Hallum, age 82, of Eastland, Texas, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, surrounded by her loving daughters. Billie was born in Knox City, Texas, on May 12, 1939 to W.D. “Bo” Loper and Vera Inez (Jones) Loper. While living in Odessa, Texas, she met and married Homer Hallum, a marriage that would last for 35 years, and together they celebrated the births of three daughters. Her main priority was raising her children, caring for her husband and selflessly providing them with all of her love. She was a gentle soul, and always expressed kindness, love and acceptance to those she met. She enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles and playing solitaire.

