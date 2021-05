When it comes to hosting, my rap sheet is appalling. There was my 20th birthday, which I ushered in with a protracted and dramatic meltdown involving a barbecue, a skip full of asbestos and some beta blockers; the Burns Night at which I demanded my friends wear dinner jackets to my tiny flat and then passed out before 10pm on the floor; the housewarming I spent in a compromising position in the corner after which my loved ones vowed never to come round again; and my birthday the following year, when they did, but I’d been out so late the night before that I could barely stay alert enough to speak.