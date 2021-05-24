Cancel
Square Preps Savings, Checking Account Offers For Consumers, SMBs

By PYMNTS
Posted by 
pymnts
pymnts
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Square is said to be getting ready to provide savings accounts and checking accounts to small- to medium-sized business (SMB) customers, Bloomberg reported Monday (May 24). Signs of the plan show up in hidden programming language in a recent update to the company’s app for the Apple iPad and iPhone, according to Bloomberg. That code refers to savings accounts in addition to checking accounts and notes that the latter type of account will connect with the firm’s current business debit card.

www.pymnts.com
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
