Square Preps Savings, Checking Account Offers For Consumers, SMBs
Square is said to be getting ready to provide savings accounts and checking accounts to small- to medium-sized business (SMB) customers, Bloomberg reported Monday (May 24). Signs of the plan show up in hidden programming language in a recent update to the company’s app for the Apple iPad and iPhone, according to Bloomberg. That code refers to savings accounts in addition to checking accounts and notes that the latter type of account will connect with the firm’s current business debit card.www.pymnts.com