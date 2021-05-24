Square Preps Savings, Checking Account Offers For Consumers, SMBs

A high-yield savings account or a high-interest savings account is a type of savings account that pays out well above average. Most high-interest savings accounts come from online banks and come with additional benefits such as no recurring fees, no minimum balance, and the ability to add funds and withdraw from your account online or using the app. If you want to earn more and spend less with savings, which is the right choice, here's what to look for in a high-yield savings account and some of the best places to find it.