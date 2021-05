With two music festival seasons cancelled, the 14 months of the desert’s Covid Ab-normal seemed even more agonizing for those of us who live and breathe live music. Contention and misinformation plagued us as much as the virus itself, making the absence of the one thing that brings people together more than any other medium, felt deep and wide. With 1,883,688* vaccine doses administered to residents here in Riverside County, and things on the cusp of returning to a small amount of normalcy, the timing seemed right for an outdoor venue to bring the music to us. The 29 Palms Band of Mission Indians stepped up to the plate, and within 8 weeks of signing the contract, knocked it out of the park with mega country artist, Toby Keith, and his charismatic, opening artist, Jimmie Allen.