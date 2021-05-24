Addressing the challenges of creating functional beverages for immune health – white paper

The applicability of technology has increased a lot in recent times, whether in the day-to-day lives of human beings or business or industrial sectors. We all are surrounded by technology and heading towards a state where we cannot live without technology at all. Digitization is at its peak, and it is transforming the world with its wings of digital technologies and making the world the better versions of itself. The evolution of the entire world with technology has played a vital role in changing people's mindsets and lifestyles. Thus, people have higher expectations of the upcoming technology.