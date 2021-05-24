Addressing the challenges of creating functional beverages for immune health – white paper
Beverages that provide more than just hydration and refreshment are the new talk of the town. The global functional beverage market was worth $102B in 2020, and growth is predicted at a CAGR of 3.2% through 2025. Driving this growth is increased consumer interest in immune health. Between 2016 and 2019, global launches of products with an immunity claim grew by 9% in the juice category, 43% in flavored bottled waters, and 32% in energy drinks.www.naturalproductsinsider.com