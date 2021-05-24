MadFriars Interview: Jonny Homza

The Padres like Jonny Homza’s versatility and believe his bat will play at higher levels. (Photo Credit: Jeff Nycz) FORT…. You must be logged in to view this content. John grew up in Poway and has written for MadFriars since 2004. He has written articles for Baseball America, FoxSports San Diego, the El Paso Times, San Antonio Express-News, Amarillo Globe-News, Fort Wayne Journal-Gazette and Pacific Daily News in addition to appearing on numerous radio programs and podcasts. He can also break down the best places to eat for all five of the affiliates. There is no best place to eat in Peoria, Arizona.