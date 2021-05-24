Trudy Rubin: White House must authorize evacuation of Afghans who helped Americans before it is too late
As U.S. troops pull out of Afghanistan, they are leaving tens of thousands of Afghan helpers behind. Military interpreters, aid workers, female activists and human rights workers — whose assistance we once touted — now are being left to the mercy of the Taliban, who will show none. And make no mistake: Once the U.S. pulls out air and intelligence support for the Afghan military, we can expect civil war and major Taliban gains.richmond.com