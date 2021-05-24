newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Trudy Rubin: White House must authorize evacuation of Afghans who helped Americans before it is too late

By Trudy Rubin
Richmond.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs U.S. troops pull out of Afghanistan, they are leaving tens of thousands of Afghan helpers behind. Military interpreters, aid workers, female activists and human rights workers — whose assistance we once touted — now are being left to the mercy of the Taliban, who will show none. And make no mistake: Once the U.S. pulls out air and intelligence support for the Afghan military, we can expect civil war and major Taliban gains.

richmond.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Petraeus
Person
Saddam Hussein
Person
Ryan Crocker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghans#Americans#U S Defense Department#U S Troops#Us Military#Afghanistan War#Immigrant Workers#Congress#Siv#The State Department#Vietnamese#Iraqi Kurds#The White House#Uyghurs#Republican#Tribune Content Agency#Philadelphia Inquirer#Afghan Aid Workers#Afghan Helpers#Special Immigrant Visas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
News Break
White House
Country
China
Related
Foreign Policywsgw.com

Lawmakers call for ambassador to protect security of Afghan women

Worried about the plight of women in Afghanistan once U.S. troops leave, lawmakers are urging the Biden administration to ensure the U.S. will help keep women and girls in Afghanistan safe once the last U.S. forces have departed. Should the Taliban seize control of more of the country, women could...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Week

Biden must protect the Afghans who helped American troops

The United States is finally going to end the 20-year occupation of Afghanistan in the coming months. Though some American forces will remain, they will no longer be propping up the current Afghan state. The probable result is that the government, which already does not control much of the country and is profoundly riddled with corruption (thanks in large part to the clumsy American occupation) will fall apart, and the Taliban will retake power. Indeed, it's already happening.
MilitaryVoice of America

Afghans Who Helped the US Now Fear Being Left Behind

Ayazudin Hilal worked as an interpreter alongside U.S. soldiers on hundreds of patrols and firefights in eastern Afghanistan. He earned a medal recognizing his work and an American commander also praised his efforts in a letter. But when he asked for one of the few special visas that would permit...
Washington StateForeign Policy

Inside Washington’s Fight to Save Afghans Who Saved Americans

In 1975, as the United States was hastily extricating itself from the Vietnam War, a junior U.S. senator gave a speech arguing against offering lifelines to Vietnamese allies as South Vietnam teetered on the precipice. “The United States has no obligation to evacuate one, or 100,001, South Vietnamese,” then-Sen. Joe...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
AFP

US lawmakers plead to evacuate Afghan allies before pullout

US lawmakers pleaded Tuesday for the evacuation of thousands of allies in Afghanistan, fearing a bloodbath as America ends its longest war, but the administration brushed off fears the Kabul government would quickly crumble. Biden has ordered a withdrawal by the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks that triggered America's longest war, arguing that the United States has accomplished its primary goals in Afghanistan and can do little else.
Presidential ElectionRichmond.com

Trudy Rubin column: Biden’s first 100 days of foreign policy deserve good grades

The 100 days benchmark by which to measure the performance of new presidents arrives on April 30 for President Joe Biden. The tradition originated in Franklin D. Roosevelt’s first term and was disavowed by John F. Kennedy in his inaugural as a premature judgment. But fair or not, here goes with my assessment on Biden’s initial conduct of foreign policy, which I largely find praiseworthy, with a couple of major concerns.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House to send US-authorized vaccines overseas for first time

President Biden will announce Monday that the U.S. will share an additional 20 million doses of domestically authorized coronavirus vaccines with the rest of the world by the end of June, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki . The vaccine exports will consist of doses from either Moderna,...
ImmigrationNew York Post

Grant asylum to Afghans who helped United States

With US forces set to exit Afghanistan by Sept. 11, President Joe Biden has a clear duty to offer refuge to all translators and other Afghans who went out on a limb to help the Americans during the war. Roughly 18,000 of them have applied for special immigrant visas, the...