$3.5B of O.K. Lim Family's Assets Frozen in Fraud Lawsuit

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,199,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 68,486 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.