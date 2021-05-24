Cancel
$3.5B of O.K. Lim Family's Assets Frozen in Fraud Lawsuit

By The Maritime Executive
maritime-executive.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA court in Singapore has approved a prosecutor's request to freeze the assets of Lim Oon Kuin (also known as O.K. Lim) and his family as litigation continues over the alleged financial fraud at Lim's businesses. The freeze covers an astonishing $3.5 billion in holdings, and it opens a path to further loss recovery for the creditors of oil trading house Hin Leong Trading, the linchpin in Lim's former empire.

