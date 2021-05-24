newsbreak-logo
Cramer Says He's Confident Inflation Will Not End Up Crushing U.S. Economy

By Kevin Stankiewicz, CNBC
NBC Miami
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC's Jim Cramer said he's not concerned the U.S. economy will face runaway inflation during its Covid recovery. Instead, the "Mad Money" host predicted a "soft landing" once supply chain and wage pressures ease. "We may finally have some real inflation, but I don't think their dire predictions of financial...

