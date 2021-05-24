SC 703 Causeway Lane Closure

The closure will start prior to the morning commute and take place along a 1-mile section of the roadway near the entrance of Toler’s Cove. The closure is necessary to accommodate an increase in construction activity as the approximately 5,200 linear foot, 18-inch steel water main is pulled below the Intracoastal Waterway as part of the joint utility project with Charleston Water System. The pipe pullback operation is expected to take approximately 24 hours to complete.