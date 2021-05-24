Editorial: One year after George Floyd’s death, Richmond still seeks closure and change
At the start of 2020, The New York Times selected 52 places to go in the world that would serve as sources of inspiration. Richmond was one of them: “[L]ong known as a sleepy capital steeped in Confederate history, [it] has morphed into a dynamic cultural center on the cutting edge of the arts, food and recreation … The entrance of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, on newly christened Arthur Ashe Boulevard, features Kehinde Wiley’s ‘Rumors of War’ statue, which was designed to challenge the narrative of heroism in a city where Civil War monuments still loom.”richmond.com