Whicker: Phil Mickelson’s PGA victory raises his place among golf’s greats
Thirty years ago, the college kid took his chances of winning the Northern Telecom Open and dumped them into the Tucson desert. He triple-bogeyed the 14th hole, a par-five, thanks to two penalty strokes and two shots into the Lord's own sand. He fell into fifth place. And why not? He was still 19 years old, better-suited for 54-hole events involving Arizona State. Nice story while it lasted. He'll learn.