Mississippi State

Search continues as family members arrested in connection to Mississippi escapee

By Tom Dees, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
QUITMAN COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators have expanded the search area for a missing inmate in north Mississippi.

The search continues as a father and two girlfriends were arrested in connection to a Mississippi escapee.

Keith Coleman Jr. escaped the Quitman County jail more than two weeks ago.

The search also includes Panola and Lafayette counties.

Peter Clinton, Chief Deputy of Quitman County Sheriff’s Office, told us officers have arrested three people in connection with Coleman’s escape.

Among the three people two were his girlfriends, while the other is his father, Clinton said.

Chelsea Golden, Ciera Wheeler and Keith Coleman Senior are charged with concealing and harboring a prisoner.

“The three individuals we have already arrested two of them were his girlfriends and one of them was his father Keith Coleman Senior,” Clinton said.

The Quitman County Sheriff’s Office said the message is simple: if you harbor Coleman and they find out about it you are going to jail.

“His last sighting was over in Oxford, Mississippi and we almost caught him. He had a two to three minute jump on us so we are still working with those agencies to locate and apprehend him,” Clinton said.

Investigators now believe Coleman is either in Quitman, Panola or Lafayette County.

“He has a lot of family members who keep moving him around those counties, he is still in the general area and we are putting pressure on those locations,” Clinton said.

Coleman is considered armed and dangerous. He was in jail on aggravated assault charges.

Investigators said he tried to run over a man who was involved in one of his drug cases.

